Voyageurs Park biologist wins prestigious moose research award

INTERNATIONAL FALLS — Voyageurs National Park wildlife biologist Steve Windels was recently honored with the 2023 Distinguished Moose Biologist Award at the 55th North American Moose Conference.

The award honors “the outstanding contribution of an individual to the understanding and management of moose” in North America and Eurasia.

Windels is the 39th person to receive this honor since the award was established in 1981, and the sixth from Minnesota. The conference was held in May at Grand Portage.

related





Windels first started working with moose in 1994 as an undergraduate research technician working over three seasons with the University of Minnesota’s Peter Jordan on a long-term study of moose foraging ecology at Isle Royale National Park.

Windels has worked full time for the National Park Service at Voyageurs since 2003, where he has studied many components of the southern boreal forest ecosystem, including beavers, muskrats, gray wolves and bald eagles, in addition to moose.

ADVERTISEMENT

His work includes a long-term research and monitoring program for the park’s moose population, started in 2009, which included capturing and monitoring 23 adult moose with GPS collars to understand moose behavioral responses to climate change in the park, one of the few locations in Minnesota where moose are thriving.

Windels has authored or co-authored 10 peer-reviewed articles and eight technical reports on moose ecology and conservation and has given many scientific and public presentations on the topics as well. He has been an associate editor of Alces, a scientific journal devoted to the biology and management of moose, since 2015, and he served as a co-chair of the organizing committee for three North American Moose Conferences.

“It’s very humbling to share this award with so many moose biologists that I have admired for so long, including many that I now consider close friends and colleagues,” Windels said upon receiving the award. “In particular, I’m honored to share this award with one of my mentors and a previous award recipient, Peter Jordan, who first introduced me to moose ecology and management at Isle Royale National Park almost 30 years ago. Those early experiences in the field with him set me on a professional path that I’m still following today.”

Recent past winners from the Northland include Ron Moen , a biologist for the Natural Resources Research Institute at the University of Minnesota Duluth, and Mike Schrage , biologist for the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa.