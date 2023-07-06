Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, July 6
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Northland Outdoors

Voyageurs Park biologist wins prestigious moose research award

Steve Windels has been studying the region's moose since 1994.

light-skinned man wearing coat, hat and kneeling behind dead moose
Voyageurs National Park wildlife biologist Steve Windels received the 2023 Distinguished Moose Biologist Award at the North American Moose Conference.
Contributed / National Park Service
John Myers
By John Myers
Today at 9:43 AM

INTERNATIONAL FALLS — Voyageurs National Park wildlife biologist Steve Windels was recently honored with the 2023 Distinguished Moose Biologist Award at the 55th North American Moose Conference.

The award honors “the outstanding contribution of an individual to the understanding and management of moose” in North America and Eurasia.

Windels is the 39th person to receive this honor since the award was established in 1981, and the sixth from Minnesota. The conference was held in May at Grand Portage.

related

Windels first started working with moose in 1994 as an undergraduate research technician working over three seasons with the University of Minnesota’s Peter Jordan on a long-term study of moose foraging ecology at Isle Royale National Park.

Windels has worked full time for the National Park Service at Voyageurs since 2003, where he has studied many components of the southern boreal forest ecosystem, including beavers, muskrats, gray wolves and bald eagles, in addition to moose.

ADVERTISEMENT

His work includes a long-term research and monitoring program for the park’s moose population, started in 2009, which included capturing and monitoring 23 adult moose with GPS collars to understand moose behavioral responses to climate change in the park, one of the few locations in Minnesota where moose are thriving.

102321.N.DNT.IsleRoyalePastC1.jpg
Community
ALSO READ: The last families of Isle Royale series
The Duluth News Tribune's three-part series on families that still have cabins within Isle Royale National Park.
Oct 29, 2021
 · 
By  Duluth News Tribune

Windels has authored or co-authored 10 peer-reviewed articles and eight technical reports on moose ecology and conservation and has given many scientific and public presentations on the topics as well. He has been an associate editor of Alces, a scientific journal devoted to the biology and management of moose, since 2015, and he served as a co-chair of the organizing committee for three North American Moose Conferences.

“It’s very humbling to share this award with so many moose biologists that I have admired for so long, including many that I now consider close friends and colleagues,” Windels said upon receiving the award. “In particular, I’m honored to share this award with one of my mentors and a previous award recipient, Peter Jordan, who first introduced me to moose ecology and management at Isle Royale National Park almost 30 years ago. Those early experiences in the field with him set me on a professional path that I’m still following today.”

Recent past winners from the Northland include Ron Moen , a biologist for the Natural Resources Research Institute at the University of Minnesota Duluth, and Mike Schrage , biologist for the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa.

READ MORE IN NORTHLAND OUTDOORS:
FISH_SullivanDuffy.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Trophy Room: Nice bass caught on Caribou Lake
Send us your big fish photos by email to outdoors@duluthnews.com.
4d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
4152558+1UmhOwtShrRvWcn8kAIcgHVYx2YSVGZHL.jpg
Northland Outdoors
EPA seeks input on Great Lakes restoration plan
U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has a public engagement session set for July 12 at the Yellowjacket Union.
4d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Northwestern Ontario floatplane 2004
Northland Outdoors
Dokken: Floatplane trips and memorable moments go hand in hand
There’s a mystique about flying in a floatplane, some with brand names such as Norseman, Cessna and two of my favorites, the DeHavilland Beaver and Otter.
5d ago
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
Two grouse dance
Northland Outdoors
Book details Northwestern Wisconsin’s strange sandy landscape
"Sand and Fire" highlights the beauty, unique wildlife and land of a geologic anomaly.
5d ago
 · 
By  John Myers
Rod and walleye.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Lake of the Prairies in western Manitoba offers great fishing with a scenic backdrop
As the best excursions always do, days quickly settled into a relaxing routine. After coffee and a light breakfast, we’d be on the water at the crack of 10 a.m.
5d ago
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
Falcon chick covered in downy white feathers
Northland Outdoors
Falcon chicks banded at Minnesota Power facility
All four chicks appeared to be healthy, officials said.
5d ago
 · 
By  Owen Resberg / Duluth News Tribune
mallards in flight
Northland Outdoors
Avian influenza killing far fewer birds this year
Waterfowl and raptors appear to have developed resistance to the fatal disease.
6d ago
 · 
By  John Myers
pale-pink flowers on a stem
Northland Outdoors
Northland Nature: Tiny twinflowers dot forest floor
Retired teacher Larry Weber, of Barnum, is the author of “Butterflies of the North Woods" and “Spiders of the North Woods," among other books. Reach him via Katie Rohman at krohman@duluthnews.com.
6d ago
 · 
By  Larry Weber
Jarrid Houston
Northland Outdoors
Jarrid Houston column: Bass going gangbusters on inland lakes
Lake Superior action is slowly getting deeper, farther out from shore.
6d ago
 · 
By  Jarrid Houston
Minnesota DNR Report logo
Northland Outdoors
DNR Report: Bear complaints continue amid drought
Minnesota Department of Natural Resources report for the week of June 26.
6d ago
Tracking a mild Saturday after showers move through Friday
Northland Outdoors
Northland Outdoors Forecast: Hot weekend for some before Independence Day
Temperatures will warm into the 80 sand 90s this weekend with warm temperatures expected for Monday as well.
6d ago
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
Get Outdoors logo
Northland Outdoors
Get Outdoors: Master Naturalist volunteer training available
Editor’s note: Some events may have been canceled after the time of publication. Please check with local organizers. Email events to outdoors@duluthnews.com.
Jun 29
 · 
By  Staff reports

John Myers
By John Myers
John Myers reports on the outdoors, natural resources and the environment for the Duluth News Tribune. You can reach him at jmyers@duluthnews.com.
What To Read Next
Lake Superior
Local
Celebrate Lake Superior Day on July 16
4d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
trap shooting
Northland Outdoors
2 Proctor shooters in top 10 at state trap tournament
Jun 28
 · 
By  John Myers
071021.O.DNT.deerfarmsC1
Northland Outdoors
Minnesota DNR drops deer feeding ban in some counties, adds Itasca, Cass
Jun 27
 · 
By  John Myers
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
City parks and trails.
Local
$8.2 million grant to make Duluth's Lakewalk safer, more resilient
17h ago
 · 
By  Peter Passi
Comet NEOWISE ISS
Astro Bob
Astro Bob: Remembering Comet NEOWISE
17h ago
 · 
By  Bob King
police lights.jpg
Local
Man’s body recovered from Itasca County lake
23h ago
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
yellow moving truck with boxes and furniture inside
Lifestyle
Claudia Myers column: On the move again, with kids, dogs in tow
1d ago
 · 
By  Claudia Myers