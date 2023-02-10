99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, February 10
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Northland Outdoors
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

US boat sales expected to remain strong in 2023

Sales were down some in 2022 after a record 2021, but still above pre-pandemic years as the country's love affair with boats continues.

Alumacraft fishing boat
Fishing and pleasure boats 26 feet and under, like this Alumacraft model, are expected to lead the U.S. boating industry in sales in 2023.
Contributed / Alumacraft Boats
John Myers
By John Myers
February 10, 2023 06:30 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

DULUTH — Boat sales across the U.S. were down some in 2022 after record years during the height of the pandemic, but were still above the average from pre-pandemic years, according to the National Marine Manufacturers Association.

New powerboat retail unit sales for 2022 hit 250,000 new units sold, down about 17% from an all-time record in 2021, but still 25% above the 2008-14 average.

In fact, industry experts predict 2023 will beat 2019 boat sales by 2%. That would bring the number of projected new boat sales to approximately 285,900 boats this year. That amounts to 782 new boats sold per day, or about one boat sold every other minute.

Boats will be one of the big draws to next week’s Duluth Sport Show, with boat retailers nationally saying they generate 30%-50% of all new sales at boat shows.

Duluth boat show
Northland Outdoors
What you need to know about the Duluth Sport Show
It runs Feb. 16-19 at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center.
February 10, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers

Industry experts say Americans having been buying boats at a breakneck pace as they continue the pandemic-fueled rush to get outdoors and have fun, with the industry led by so-called entry-level boats like personal watercraft, pontoons and smaller (26 feet and under) aluminum and fiberglass boats used on freshwater lakes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lund fishing boat 2023 model
U.S. boat sales were down some in 2022 after a record 2021, but were still higher than pre-pandemic years. The most popular boats for 2023 are expected to be personal watercraft, pontoons and aluminum and fiberglass boats under 26 feet long.
Contributed / Lund Boats

According to data from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Minnesotans registered 822,126 watercraft in 2022, down just a bit from the pandemic-fueled high of 830,767 in 2021. That was the highest number of boats registered in the state in more than a decade, with the all-time high set in 2008 at 868,348.

The recession then hit hard and registrations plummeted to just 812,325 by 2009.

Minnesota ranks fourth behind California, Michigan and Florida for most boats registered in the U.S., with Wisconsin coming in fifth. But Minnesota has the most boats per capita of any state.

MORE OUTDOORS RECREATION COVERAGE:
Jarrid Houston
Northland Outdoors
Jarrid Houston column: It's time to chase big panfish on local lakes
Cold snap helped create more ice, but more warm weather on the way.
February 09, 2023 06:44 PM
 · 
By  Jarrid Houston
Minnesota DNR Report logo
Northland Outdoors
DNR Report: Citations up for snowmobilers speeding on trails
Minnesota Department of Natural Resources report for the week of Feb. 6.
February 09, 2023 10:00 AM
Get Outdoors logo
Northland Outdoors
Get Outdoors: Celebrate St. Louis River at Winter Out West
Editor’s note: Some events may have been canceled after the time of publication. Please check with local organizers. Email events to outdoors@duluthnews.com.
February 09, 2023 06:13 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
muskie
Northland Outdoors
Scientists discover why muskies are so hard to catch
Many of the species are predisposed to be sedentary and lurk in hard-to-find places. Some may "learn" to avoid anglers altogether.
February 04, 2023 07:30 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
people and dog enjoy outdoors
Northland Outdoors
Boulder Lake celebrates 30 years of outdoor education, recreation
With 18,000 acres of forest and lake and 22 miles of trails, Boulder Lake Environmental Learning Center mixes outdoor recreation with outdoor education 30 minutes from downtown Duluth.
February 03, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Jarrid Houston
Northland Outdoors
Jarrid Houston column: Cold temperatures have firmed up the ice but slowed down the bite
Try tungsten jigs with wax worms for finicky crappies over deeper basins.
February 02, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Jarrid Houston
Minnesota DNR Report logo
Northland Outdoors
DNR Report: Snowmobile activity revs up with improved trails
Minnesota Department of Natural Resources report for the week of Jan. 30.
February 01, 2023 03:00 PM
Ice cross racer Sam Hehman descends after a jump
Sports
Photos and video: Skating the slopes at Mont du Lac
Ice cross racers are competing in three divisions during multiple days of competition at Mont du Lac Resort in Superior as part of the U.S. Ice Cross Association's annual ATSX 250 event.
January 28, 2023 03:26 PM
 · 
By  Dan Williamson
Jarrid Houston
Northland Outdoors
Jarrid Houston column: Coming cold snap should help firm up Northland lakes
The bite has been OK, but slush is still an issue in the back bays of the St. Louis River.
January 26, 2023 06:03 PM
 · 
By  Jarrid Houston
Minnesota boat registrations
Northland Outdoors
Outdoors, natural resources bills flood into Minnesota Capitol
The Legislature is considering new laws on everything from boating, rough fish and copper mining to deer hunting and ATV trails.
January 26, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers

U.S. recreational boating by numbers

  • Annual U.S. sales of boats, marine products and services totaled $56.7 billion in 2021, up 12.7% from 2020.
  • An estimated 1.15 million pre-owned boats were sold in 2021, up 9.2% over 2020.
  • 95% of boats sold in the U.S. are made in America.
  • An estimated 100 million Americans go boating annually.
  • 61% of boat owners have an annual household income of $100,000 or less.
  • 95% of boats on the water in the U.S. are less than 26 feet — boats that can be trailered by a vehicle to local waterways.

2021 boat sales: Minnesota 5th, Wisconsin 8th*

Leading the nation in sales of new powerboat, engine, trailer and accessories were the following states:

  1. Florida: $5.4 billion up 3.7% from 2020
  2. Texas: $2.4 billion, up 2.6%
  3. Michigan: $1.5 billion, up 16.3%
  4. North Carolina: $1.24 billion, up 2.8%
  5. Minnesota: $1.2 billion, up 13.8%
  6. New York: $1.16 billion, up 10.5%
  7. California: $1.1 billion, up 17%
  8. Wisconsin: $1 billion, up 17%
  9. Georgia: $924 million, up 1.9%

  10. Alabama: $898 million, up 7.4%

    *Most recent data available
    Source: National Marine Manufacturers Association

Related Topics: BOATINGOUTDOORS BUSINESSOUTDOORS RECREATIONFISHINGDULUTHNORTHLAND OUTDOORS
John Myers
By John Myers
John Myers reports on the outdoors, natural resources and the environment for the Duluth News Tribune. You can reach him at jmyers@duluthnews.com.
What To Read Next
A footprint and a long, thin track in fresh snow
Northland Outdoors
Northland Nature: Terrific time for tracking trek
Retired teacher Larry Weber, of Barnum, is the author of “Butterflies of the North Woods" and “Spiders of the North Woods," among other books. Reach him via Katie Rohman at krohman@duluthnews.com.
February 10, 2023 06:04 AM
 · 
By  Larry Weber
saturday.JPG
Northland Outdoors
Northland Outdoors Forecast: Lighter winds and mild temperatures this weekend
This weekend is shaping up to be quite mild again for outdoor activities.
February 09, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
cwd_deer_close.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Minnesota bill would ban new deer farms, require live chronic wasting disease testing of all farmed deer
The legislation would be the most sweeping anti-CWD measure in the state to date.
February 08, 2023 06:01 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
snowmobile
Northland Outdoors
Wisconsin up to 9 snowmobile deaths this winter
Alcohol was involved in more than two-thirds of fatal crashes in recent years.
February 08, 2023 01:24 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports