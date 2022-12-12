United Northern ice fishing contest set for Jan. 29 on Island Lake

DULUTH — The United Northern Sportsmen's Conservation Club has been sponsoring an ice fishing contest on Island Lake north of Duluth since 1954.

The next contest is scheduled for 12:30-3:30 p.m. Jan. 29 just offshore from the United Northern Sportsmen grounds on Island Lake, 7229 Rice Lake Road.

Entry tickets are $5, with prizes up to $1,000 in several categories. They are available by calling 218-721-3979 and can be purchased at the event and at local bait and sporting goods shops.

All qualifying fish must be caught within the designated area of the contest. Shelters are allowed. All Minnesota fishing rules and regulations apply.

Proceeds from the event support various local conservation and youth-oriented activities.