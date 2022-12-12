SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
United Northern ice fishing contest set for Jan. 29 on Island Lake

Tickets are $5, with many prizes available up to $1,000.

United Northern Sportsmen’s Club fishing contest
Dan Byrnes hands his son, Nash, a rod and reel ready for fishing on Island Lake during the 2019 United Northern Sportsmen's Club ice fishing contest. This winter's event is set for Jan. 29.
Steve Kuchera / File / Duluth News Tribune
John Myers
By John Myers
December 12, 2022 06:00 AM
DULUTH — The United Northern Sportsmen's Conservation Club has been sponsoring an ice fishing contest on Island Lake north of Duluth since 1954.

The next contest is scheduled for 12:30-3:30 p.m. Jan. 29 just offshore from the United Northern Sportsmen grounds on Island Lake, 7229 Rice Lake Road.

Entry tickets are $5, with prizes up to $1,000 in several categories. They are available by calling 218-721-3979 and can be purchased at the event and at local bait and sporting goods shops.

All qualifying fish must be caught within the designated area of the contest. Shelters are allowed. All Minnesota fishing rules and regulations apply.

Proceeds from the event support various local conservation and youth-oriented activities.

John Myers
By John Myers
John Myers reports on the outdoors, natural resources and the environment for the Duluth News Tribune. You can reach him at jmyers@duluthnews.com.
