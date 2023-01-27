United Northern ice fishing contest postponed due to extreme cold
The tournament on Island Lake has been moved to Feb. 19.
We are part of The Trust Project.
DULUTH — This year’s United Northern Sportsmen Ice Fishing Contest that was set for Sunday on Island Lake has been postponed until Feb. 19 due to the expected extreme cold conditions this weekend, organizers announced Friday.
With the forecast high of just zero and potentially frigid windchill levels forecast for Sunday, organizers said it wasn't safe for either volunteers or participants to be exposed to the cold for several hours.
Tickets for the original date will be honored for the Feb. 19 contest.
Black Water Customs is named after Lake of the Woods, which is known for its stained, dark-colored water.
The bite has been OK, but slush is still an issue in the back bays of the St. Louis River.
The Legislature is considering new laws on everything from boating, rough fish and copper mining to deer hunting and ATV trails.
Minnesota Department of Natural Resources report for the week of Jan 23.
Gov. Tim Walz's plan would benefit state parks, forests, boat landings and fish hatcheries and tackle climate issues.
A Huron, S.D., resident speculated the rocks that the city placed in the James River next to the dam, paired with a lack of oxygen, were largely responsible for the pileup.
Tickets are $5, with many prizes available up to $1,000.
Send us your big fish photos by email to outdoors@duluthnews.com.
A social media post of a Hjelle Arc Custom Spear in 2016 launched a slow but sure snowball of growing attention for their handcrafted works.
Research shows eating one freshwater fish a year is similar to drinking PFOS-contaminated water for a month.
Retired teacher Larry Weber, of Barnum, is the author of “Butterflies of the North Woods" and “Spiders of the North Woods," among other books. Reach him via Katie Rohman at krohman@duluthnews.com.
After a generally quiet January for most of the region we'll see a surge of bitter cold temperatures returning this weekend.
Editor’s note: Some events may have been canceled after the time of publication. Please check with local organizers. Email events to outdoors@duluthnews.com.
Hound hunters oppose any effort to impose a ban.