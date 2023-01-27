United Northern ice fishing contest postponed due to extreme cold

DULUTH — This year’s United Northern Sportsmen Ice Fishing Contest that was set for Sunday on Island Lake has been postponed until Feb. 19 due to the expected extreme cold conditions this weekend, organizers announced Friday.

With the forecast high of just zero and potentially frigid windchill levels forecast for Sunday, organizers said it wasn't safe for either volunteers or participants to be exposed to the cold for several hours.

Tickets for the original date will be honored for the Feb. 19 contest.