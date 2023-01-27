STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
United Northern ice fishing contest postponed due to extreme cold

The tournament on Island Lake has been moved to Feb. 19.

fishing contest
The annual United Northern Sportsmen Ice Fishing Contest on Island Lake has been postponed until Feb. 19 due to the extremely cold temperatures forecast for this weekend.
Steve Kuchera / File / Duluth News Tribune
By Staff reports
January 27, 2023 09:25 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

DULUTH — This year’s United Northern Sportsmen Ice Fishing Contest that was set for Sunday on Island Lake has been postponed until Feb. 19 due to the expected extreme cold conditions this weekend, organizers announced Friday.

With the forecast high of just zero and potentially frigid windchill levels forecast for Sunday, organizers said it wasn't safe for either volunteers or participants to be exposed to the cold for several hours.

Tickets for the original date will be honored for the Feb. 19 contest.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
