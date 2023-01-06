99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, January 6
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Northland Outdoors
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

UMD outdoor gear rental center open to everyone

Winter and summer, the general public is welcome to reserve outdoor gear, along with UMD students.

cross country skiers
Cross-country skiing is just one of the winter sports you can try with gear from the UMD Recreational Sports Outdoor Program Rental Center that's open to the public. Ice fishing gear, snowshoes, skates, fat-tire bikes and more are also are available to everyone.
Contributed / UMD
John Myers
By John Myers
January 06, 2023 07:30 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

DULUTH — Let’s say you want to try cross-country skiing but don’t have the cash to buy all the gear. Or maybe you want to get your “Verified Minnesotan” certification by finally going ice fishing for the first time, but have no idea what you need?

The University of Minnesota Duluth Recreational Sports Outdoor Program Rental Center has all of the stuff you need for outdoor winter fun, and much more, and at reasonable rental rates.

It’s a great way to try new activities outdoors, or maybe do something just once a season, when buying gear just doesn’t make sense.

Patrick Kohlin, marketing director of the UMD outdoor program, said many Northlanders may not realize the campus rental center has always been open to the public, not just to UMD students. (UMD students who have memberships to the Recreational Sports Outdoor Program get a discount on all the gear.)

"Cross-country skis are our most popular item,'' Kohlin told the News Tribune.

ADVERTISEMENT

snowshoes
Snowshoes are available for anyone to rent at the UMD Recreational Sports Outdoor Program Rental Center on campus.
Bob King / 2013 file / Duluth News Tribune

For winter fun — in addition to classic, skating, backcountry and telemark skis, ice augers and fishing gear — the center also offers snowshoes, ice skates, sleds, tents, winter camping gear, ice climbing gear and even fat tire bikes.

Prices range from $15 per day for a ski package to $5 for skates and $12 for snowshoes, with winter-ready fat bikes offered at $38 per day.

MORE OUTDOORS RECREATION COVERAGE:
Ann Estad.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Snowmobiles are a boon for business in communities that cater to them
If Grand Forks doesn’t want snowmobiles, Alvarado, Minn., small business owner Ann Estad says she’s happy to have them.
January 06, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
Jarrid Houston
Northland Outdoors
Jarrid Houston column: Tip-ups deployed outside weed beds are catching pike, bass and walleye
Many Northland lakes are still burdened with slush and slow ice formation due to heavy snow cover.
January 05, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Jarrid Houston
Get Outdoors logo
Northland Outdoors
Get Outdoors: 'River Talk' describes Anishinaabeg people's use of fire, local restoration
Editor’s note: Some events may have been canceled after the time of publication. Please check with local organizers. Email events to outdoors@duluthnews.com.
January 05, 2023 06:12 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Minnesota DNR Report logo
Northland Outdoors
DNR Report: Modified snowmobile exhausts lead to tickets
Minnesota Department of Natural Resources report for the week of Jan. 2.
January 04, 2023 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Lake Vermilion
Northland Outdoors
Minnesota DNR 'Roundtable' meeting open to everyone
Online registration is required to attend the Jan. 20 event in Bloomington.
January 03, 2023 09:33 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Jarrid Houston
Northland Outdoors
Jarrid Houston column: Warmer weather is nice but we still need more ice
Slush still a problem in some areas; panfish action has been hit and miss.
December 29, 2022 06:00 PM
 · 
By  Jarrid Houston, for the News Tribune
Get Outdoors logo
Northland Outdoors
Get Outdoors: Snowmobile safety courses available in Duluth, Chisholm
Editor’s note: Some events may have been canceled after the time of publication. Please check with local organizers. Email events to outdoors@duluthnews.com.
December 29, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Minnesota DNR Report logo
Northland Outdoors
DNR Report: Snowfall should make for excellent trail riding soon but slush makes lake travel difficult
Minnesota Department of Natural Resources report for the week of Dec. 27.
December 28, 2022 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
unnamed.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Learn how to catch giant sturgeon through ice, other outdoor skills during Minnesota DNR webinars
The Wednesday webinars offer free tips on outdoor pursuits all year long.
December 25, 2022 07:22 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
122422SLUSH cropped.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Dokken: Beware of the dreaded 'S' word – slush – when on the ice
A lot can change between now and the end of winter, but if the past week is any indication, this is going to be a tough winter for slush on many bodies of water in both Minnesota and North Dakota.
December 23, 2022 05:22 PM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken

Here’s how to get geared up:

  • Call the rental center at 218-726-6134 ready with information on what you would like to rent and with a credit card handy. If you are unsure, their outdoor experts can help you figure out what you need. If no staff answers, leave a message or call back later.
  • Stop by the rental center in person. Full rental amount is due at the time of reservation. Cancellations greater than 48 hours in advance will receive a credit on your RSOP account. No refund for cancellations with less than 48 hours notice.
  • Pick up your gear at the equipment center anytime on the day you have it reserved. You can also just stop by to see if the item you want is available. 
UMD outdoor rental center
The Rental Center at the UMD Recreational Sports Outdoor Program is open to the general public and loaded with winter gear for skiing, skating, fishing, camping, ice climbing and more.
Contributed / UMD

The center offers weekend packages for two people, and you can save 20%-30% when you bundle:

  • The winter camping weekend package includes winter-weight sleeping bags, sleeping pads, a snow shovel, back-country skis or snowshoes and one sled, called a pulk. The cost is $110 for the general public and $95 for UMD student members.
  • The ice fishing package offers two fishing rods, a Clam ice shelter, a hand auger, ice scoop, sled, shovel and bait bucket. (You supply lures and bait.) The price is $30 for the day for the general public, $27 for UMD student members.
  • The Boundary Waters Weekend package includes a Royalex canoe w/paddles, personal flotation devices, three Duluth packs, bear rope kit and a folding camp saw. The price is $125 for the general public, $110 for UMD students.
  • During September, you can try a sea kayaking weekend with kayaks for two people w/paddles, personal flotation devices, wetsuits, bilge pump, paddle float and four dry bags for your gear, all for $145, $125 for UMD students.

Camping packages include a tent, cook kit, rain tarp, water filter, one- or two-burner stove and first aid kit.
In the summer, there are also stand-up paddleboards for rent, disc golf sets, mountain bikes, rain gear and more.

The rental center is located in the UMD Sports and Health Center building, near the football stadium, in Room 154.

For hours and more information, go to umdrsop.d.umn.edu/programs/rental-center.

READ MORE IN NORTHLAND OUTDOORS:
a tall birch tree next to a house is bent far over due to snow accumulation
Northland Outdoors
Northland Nature: Environment feels impact of December weather
Retired teacher Larry Weber, of Barnum, is the author of “Butterflies of the North Woods" and “Spiders of the North Woods," among other books. Reach him via Katie Rohman at krohman@duluthnews.com.
January 06, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Larry Weber
Friday.JPG
Northland Outdoors
Northland Outdoors Forecast: Quiet January weather this weekend
High pressure will keep our weather mostly sunny and stable the next multiple days.
January 05, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
Canisteo Pit
Northland Outdoors
Pumping resumes at Canisteo mine pit near Bovey
Extremely unsafe ice likely on Canisteo, Holman Lake and adjoining wetlands.
January 03, 2023 09:19 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
moose_hdr.jpg
Members Only
Northland Outdoors
Will Minnesota's moose ever thrive again?
A new national grant focused on habitat may help bolster the moose population, which has stabilized after a big decline.
December 31, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
NASA's SWOT satellite
Northland Outdoors
UMD researcher has key role in NASA's new water-watching satellite
Surface Water and Ocean Topography, which launched Dec. 16, is studying all water on Earth, including the Great Lakes.
December 30, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Row of snow-covered pine trees
Northland Outdoors
Northland Nature: Woods walk captivates at year's end
Retired teacher Larry Weber, of Barnum, is the author of “Butterflies of the North Woods" and “Spiders of the North Woods," among other books. Reach him via Katie Rohman at krohman@duluthnews.com.
December 30, 2022 06:05 AM
 · 
By  Larry Weber
Friday.JPG
Northland Outdoors
Northland Outdoors Forecast: New Year's Weekend
A quiet, mild, holiday weekend is setting up for most of the region.
December 29, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Dillon Vogt
Glenn Del Giudice
Northland Outdoors
Longtime Minnesota DNR biologist Glenn Del Giudice dead
He headed deer and moose research.
December 27, 2022 01:55 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
032220.N.DNT.COVIDPARKS.C04.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Tettegouche State Park to offer ‘First Day’ hike Sunday
The Silver Bay park is one of several Minnesota state parks that will host guided New Year's Day walks.
December 27, 2022 09:49 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
IMG_0270.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Congress approves $70 million annually to battle chronic wasting disease
Money will go for research and other programs to curb the fatal deer disease.
December 27, 2022 08:12 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
mudpuppy salamander
Northland Outdoors
Wisconsin DNR wants your salamander sightings
Biologists want to know if mudpuppies are declining in some lakes.
December 26, 2022 07:32 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Craig Lida stands at the back of his boat in a harbor.
Northland Outdoors
The Great Loop: A north-central Minnesota man’s 6,000-mile journey
The Great Loop is a circumnavigation of the eastern U.S., and part of Canada, down the Mississippi, through the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway and the Great Lakes.
December 24, 2022 01:23 PM
 · 
By  Tim Speier

Related Topics: OUTDOORS RECREATIONNORTHLAND OUTDOORSDULUTHUNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA DULUTH
John Myers
By John Myers
John Myers reports on the outdoors, natural resources and the environment for the Duluth News Tribune. You can reach him at jmyers@duluthnews.com.
What to read next