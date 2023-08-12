UMD grad kayaks solo around Lake Superior in 63 days

DULUTH — Zane Brosowske says he spent a lot of time alone during the early pandemic, that he often went days in his dorm room without seeing another living person while attending University of Minnesota Duluth classes online.

“I was an only child. I lived alone in the dorms at UMD. … I am good at entertaining myself,” he said with a little laugh.

He now thinks that experience may have helped him on his summer vacation this year, a 63-day circumnavigation of Lake Superior — more than 1,200 miles, alone, in a sea kayak.

Zane Brosowske stopped paddling long enough to snap this sunrise photo. Contributed / Zane Brosowske

Brosowske, who graduated from UMD in May with degrees in environmental and outdoor education and communication, left Duluth on June 3 and kayaked clockwise around the world’s largest lake. He returned to Duluth on Aug. 4.

“A lot of people, when they heard I was doing this solo, said, ‘You are going to go into some really dark places being alone so much,’” Brosowske noted. “But that didn't happen. … I remember one day, I was soaking wet, shivering from the cold, trying to get my wet gear set up, and thinking how miserable I’d look to someone who walked up to me. There was no one around, but I just burst out laughing because I was having so much fun. … I'm able to decide to be positive, and I kept that positive attitude for the whole trip.”

Some days headwinds feel like walking uphill, others they feel like you are going the wrong way on an escalator with water balloons being thrown at you! Felt both of those today, but it was a beautiful sunny afternoon with great scenery nonetheless. Tomorrow should be, too! Zane Brosowske's Facebook journal on Day 13

Zane Brosowske. Contributed / Zane Brosowske

The trip was hard, strenuous at times, monotonous at times. But Brosowske remained philosophical. He classifies events in life three ways:



Things that are fun when you do them and fun when you look back.

Things that are fun when you look back but not so much while you are doing them.

Things that are just not fun at all.

“This was a combination of the first two,” he said.

At times, Brosowske said he became addicted to his solitude and the routine of paddling as much as he could each day to complete his goal of finishing the circle.

“I think this trip helped me dust off the corners of my brain a little bit to help me get ready for the next things in my life,” he said.

A GPS tracker allowed followers to check Zane Brosowske's progress while on his summer solo kayak tour around Lake Superior. He reported in several times each week on the Boulder Lake Environmental Learning Center's Facebook page. Contributed / Ryan Hueffmeier

Grew up outdoors, plans to stay there

Brosowske, 22, grew up in Pelican Rapids in western Minnesota’s Otter Tail County. He spent a lot of time with his grandparents, including at one of their cabins in the woods, his favorite place to visit and explore.

“I loved the trees and being alone in the woods and being outdoors. … I think that's what set me on this path,” he said. “I was a Boy Scout, too, and that influenced how I look at things.”

Happy solstice! Blessed with another perfect day for paddling. Did a casual 20 miles from Terrace Bay to Pic island that flew by on smooth water. Set up camp on a large rock outcrop that has a great view of both sunset and sunrise. I'm sitting atop a tall rock watching it go down now..." Zane Brosowske's Facebook journal on Day 18

Brosowske initially decided on UMD to study environmental science. But he quickly learned that major was too much science for him and not enough environment. So he morphed into UMD’s outdoor and environmental education program.

A natural arch along Lake Superior's shore photographed by Zane Brosowske on his summer solo kayak tour around the big lake. Contributed / Zane Brosowske

“I knew that’s what I wanted. I’m always outdoors, snowboarding, (Nordic) skiing, mountain biking. … I was on the UMD mountain bike team. ... I skied the Birkie this year. … I’m the guy on campus who rode a unicycle everywhere. … Everybody knew me as the unicycle guy,” he said.

Brosowske worked as an intern and also volunteered at the Boulder Lake Environmental Learning Center just outside Duluth, a place where UMD students can learn about, and then instruct others about, sustainable natural resource management along with a big dollop of outdoor recreation. He’s got another part-time gig at the center starting next month and is looking for more work, maybe retail, that centers around outdoor recreation.

“I had him as a student and then saw what he was capable of out here at Boulder Lake. I had no doubts that he was going to make this trip just fine,” said Ryan Hueffmeier, a UMD professor and director of the Boulder Lake Environmental Learning Center. “He’s just one of those kids who can make a plan and do whatever he sets his mind to. Plus he’s a nice guy.”

Zane Brosowske shot his kayak on a rock formation during his 63-day circumnavigation of Lake Superior this summer. Contributed / Zane Brosowske

Hueffmeier said he watched as Brosowske put in 10- and 15-mile days kayaking around Boulder Lake last spring before his Lake Superior trip, getting in paddling shape and perfecting his techniques.

“He’s very committed to whatever he’s doing,” Hueffmeier said.

Feels good to be back on the water after a day of rest with the family in Marathon. The 16 miles I covered from town today might have been my favorite section so far, but I have a suspicion that tomorrow might be even better. Bedding down in a beautiful rocky cove tonight. Spent the evening watching a beaver go about its business as I ate dinner. Some otters passed by as well. Hopefully no bears do too! Zane Brosowske's Facebook journal on Day 21

Brosowske’s goal is to build a career around having fun outside. That could be as a recreation guide, doing naturalist work, going on expeditions or writing about the environment and outdoors.

Zane Brosowske relaxes along a Lake Superior sand beach. Contributed / Zane Brosowske

“I’m getting really interested in exploring environmental communications. I can see myself going in that direction,” he said, adding that he plans to write about his kayak expedition at some point soon.

“I don’t know for sure what I want to do,” he said. “I’m trying to keep my options wide open. But I know it will involve being outdoors and having fun outside.”

Between college and career

Brosowske knew this would be the summer to try a big trip, a big adventure, with no formal job lined up yet and his undergraduate degree behind him. He initially had a friend set to join him on the expedition, but that friend backed out at the last minute, just as Brosowske was buying his kayak.

“I had put so much time and effort and planning into it that it was an easy decision to go ahead with the trip,” he said. “You can only plan and prepare so much and then you just say it’s time to go.”

Feels good to be back on the water after taking a break in Wawa. While hiking down the highway from town to the marina this morning, I saw a sign that said 'smoked fish for sale' so I walked down a long gravel driveway to discover a lovely farm called Flying Geese Farm. After buying some fish, I sat on the porch with the owner Carolle and had a great conversation about organic farming, environmental stewardship, and natural resource management. Besides that, I did about 12 miles in the sunshine this afternoon before a thick fog settled in, so I'm setting up for the night on a rocky beach. Happy Canada Day! Zane Brosowske's Facebook journal on Day 29

Brosowske said he never felt threatened by the weather or the lake itself. He never overturned, never got swamped, and didn’t even have any close calls.

“You plan for the worst and hope for the best and it really wasn’t bad at all,” he said.

Zane Brosowske, of Pelican Rapids, Minn., right, receives a hug from his stepfather, Len Thompson, as family and friends welcomed him to shore at a beach near Eighth Street South and Minnesota Avenue in Duluth. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

He camped by himself near the shoreline on most nights but spent nine of the 62 nights in hotels, usually when he knew a storm or big headwind was coming. He averaged 15-30 miles per day.

“I allowed for 70-80 days when I started because I didn’t know what pace I could keep up. But it went much better than I expected,” he added.

His longest stretch of open water was 7 miles to cross the mouth of Thunder Bay, when he was more than 3 miles from the nearest shore. Most of the time he paddled close to shore. “I’d cut across the bays and the inlets but I was never too far out,” Brosowske said.

He was able to make some progress on most days, but was windbound at an abandoned Canadian lighthouse from days 12 to 15. “The door was unlocked so I spent a couple nights in there,” he said.

Zane Brosowske acknowledges onlookers while coasting under the Aerial Lift Bridge. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

He was surprised by how much food he could store in the kayak. “I didn’t need nearly as much resupply as I thought I would. ... Plus it was good to get out and walk into some of the towns and find some good snacks,” Brosowsake said.

Another good day for a paddle and another beautiful section of shoreline! Setting up on a pebble beach and am planning on spending my evening strolling the shore looking for cool rocks. Cheers! Zane Brosowske's Facebook journal on Day 30

He did meet up with his grandmother on day 7 in Grand Portage, before crossing into Canada, but ended up giving her as much extra stuff he didn’t need as she gave him. She did bring him one very important item: a new spork. “I lost my spork right away and spent like three days eating my food with a tent stake … so I know now to always have two sporks after that,” Brosowske said.

He often simply dipped a cup in Lake Superior and drank, after consulting with other people who had kayaked the lake, but also used a water filter if he was near shore or the water looked at all suspicous.

Smoke from Canadian wildfires covered the lake for several days, he said, but was never bad enough at water-level to impact his paddling. “Despite making a sunny day feel like a severe foggy one, it didn't affect my breathing or anything,” Brosowske said.

One of several Lake Superior lighthouses Zane Brosowske saw on his 63-day, solo circumnavigation of Lake Superior this summer. Contributed / Zane Brosowske

No kayak experience

Brosowske had spent much of his lifetime outdoors but had little or no serious paddling experience. So he studied up on it, watched YouTube videos and attended symposiums and seminars. He also spent much of the winter in the pool at UMD where a whitewater kayak simulator allowed him to develop his paddling techniques, boat handling and learn how to roll — the technique of getting flipped over and righting yourself and the kayak without getting out.

“It’s not the same as a sea kayak, but it really allowed me to get confident in my paddling techniques,” he said.

He also spent countless hours paddling near Duluth this spring and picked the brains of kayakers who had already made the Lake Superior circle trip, including some instructors at UMD.

Zane Brosowske raises his paddle above his head in triumph as he nears the Duluth Entry. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

A huge following on Facebook

Brosowske has no personal social media presence. He says he saw his friends diving into their phones on Instagram and TikTok in high school and decided that wasn’t for him. But he agreed to let the Boulder Lake Environmental Learning Center post his trip updates on the center’s Facebook page. Brosowske’s updates turned out to be a huge draw. Hueffmeier said. In the two months before the trip posts began the Boulder Lake page drew 7,000 visits. In the two months during this trip it hit 195,000 visits.

“A lot of people who might never be able to make a trip like this really became interested in following along, so I think it was another way for Zane to make something good out of the trip,” Heuffmeier said. The notoriety has taken a mostly humble Brosowske a bit by surprise.

“It’s difficult for me because I’m proud of what I've accomplished but I also know that pride begets arrogance,” Brosowske said. “I'm happy with what I did, and satisfied with what I’ve achieved, but I don’t want to dwell on this trip. … So now, what’s next?”

Sustainable natural resources

Brosowske has become immersed in the idea of sustainable natural resource management after his time at Boulder Lake. He interviewed people tied to natural resources around the lake both before he left on the trip and along the way, including several Canadians and folks he may have otherwise never met.

“I fell in love with Boulder Lake (Environmental Learning Center) because of the story they tell, how they educate, not advocate, about sustainable natural resources there,” Brosowske said. “What I wanted to do on this trip was see how you could ask those questions, and find out people’s opinions on what is sustainable for the entire lake’s watershed.”

Brosowske plans to compile his interviews and write stories about his findings as he winds down from the trip itself.

“Sustainability around the lake involves things like logging and land use and water levels and agriculture and shipping," he said, reaffirming that what happens on the land is always connected to what happens in the water, and to the people nearby.

Crossing the border

Brosowkse paddled in and walked up to the Canadian customs at Pigeon River as he entered Canada, without any issues. In Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, he was able to submit his passport through an app on his phone. (He could have applied for a Remote Area Border Crossing Permit to enter Canada, but forgot to apply soon enough for the trip.)

Had a great breakfast at the Lock View Café this morning while watching ships go through the Soo locks. The sandy beaches all along the Hiawatha National Forest is a nice contrast to the steep and rocky shorelines common in Canada. Looking forward to arriving in the town of Paradise for dinner tomorrow! Zane Brosowske's Facebook journal on Day 37

This is the tent Zane Brosowske camped in during his solo kayak trip. Contributed / Zane Brosowske

The worst part?

“Definitely the bugs. The mosquitoes in June and the black flies in July,” Brosowske said, echoing a common theme across the Northland this summer. “It was worse than anything I had ever experienced.”

Brosowske said swarms of bugs would harass him at all hours on shore and then follow him out on the lake in the morning, often getting under the spray skirt, which keeps water out of the kayak cockpit, where he couldn't even swat them as they munched on his legs.

“I had to make a mental checklist and have a plan ready so when I left the tent in the morning I could get packed up and going as fast as possible,” said Brosowske, who didn’t bring bug spray because he said he had never found one that worked well. “Sometimes I’d have to paddle for two hours to escape the bugs in the morning. They just kept swarming me even out on the lake.”

The view from Zane Brosowske's kayak on Lake Superior. Contributed / Zane Brosowske

The best part?

Brosowske said he loved hearing the stories of the people he met in small communities along the lake. And he especially liked sampling the smoked fish.

“All the fish was good, but each one in each town was a little different. Usually it was whitefish,” he said.

“All of the little towns along the shore had something unique about them. But it was interesting how they were all tied to Lake Superior,” he said. “I realized that we all have much more in common than we think.”

It was a beautiful paddle through the Apostles today! I'm about 70 miles from Duluth now! Almost done! Zane Brosowske's Facebook journal on Day 59

Split Rock Lighthouse on Minnesota's North Shore of Lake Superior was partially shrouded in fog when Zane Brosowske paddled by. Contributed / Zane Brosowske

The most beautiful scenery?

Pukaskwa National Park on the far North Shore in Ontario, with very few people, no development and rugged, pristine woods and shoreline.

The most beautiful shoreline?

Pictured Rocks National Park in Michigan.

The most fun segment?

Apostle Islands National Lakeshore in Wisconsin, with a lot going on, plenty of interesting shoreline caves, beaches and lighthouses, people to see — and it’s on the home stretch.

Went through some amazing sea caves on Sand Island this afternoon then made it to Cornucopia to get smoked fish. Met a great couple in the marina who are letting me set my tent up by their RV tonight. Life is good! Zane Brosowske's Facebook journal on Day 60

Zane Brosowske poses before his trip with his kayak and all the gear he packed. Contributed / Zane Brosowske

Type of kayak?

Wilderness Systems Tempest 170. It’s a 17-foot plastic boat known for its stability and rugged hull.

“It was perfect for me because, not only is it one of the less expensive models but, because it’s plastic and not fiberglass, it’s also one of the most durable,” Brosowske said. “Usually in sea kayaking you have two people to carry it (the kayak) so you don’t bang it up. But I had to drag mine across a lot of rock by myself and I’m really impressed with how it held up.”