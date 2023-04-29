99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, April 29
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Northland Outdoors

Trying to save sharp-tailed grouse with saws, shears

Volunteers improve habitat in hopes sharp-tailed grouse will return.

brush clearing for sharp-tailed grouse
Sedonia Vaughn, a member of the Rush City, Minnesota, high school trap team, volunteered to remove brush at the Firebird Wildlife Management Area near Kettle River in Carlton County on April 22, part of a group of two-dozen people working to create better sharp-tailed grouse habitat.
John Myers / Duluth News Tribune
John Myers
By John Myers
Today at 7:00 AM

KETTLE RIVER, Minn. — This should be the time of year when sharp-tailed grouse do their dancing, the territorial mating ritual when males square off to bluff fight and females gather to watch.

To the winners of this chest-puffing, wing-spreading display of hormones goes the right to court, mate and pass on their progeny.

But that’s not happening at the Firebird Wildlife Management Area in northwestern Carlton County anymore because the sharptails are all gone, echoing a problem across the region.

sharp-tailed grouse
A male sharp-tailed grouse performs a courtship dance at a lek, or dancing ground. The number of leks, and sharptails, has declined dramatically in recent years in the bird's former range in east-central Minnesota. Once common in Carlton, Pine and parts of St. Louis counties, the birds are vanishing due to a decline in open habitat. Similar declines have occurred in parts of Northwestern Wisconsin.
Steve Kuchera / 2019 file / Duluth News Tribune

“This should be a good spot. There have traditionally always been leks (dancing grounds) on this site, and several more within a couple miles around here. But not anymore,” said Chris Balzer, area wildlife manager for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. “The numbers just kept going down until there weren’t any left.”

There are so many people building out in the country now. Everybody wants their acre or 10 acres or 40 acres of land to put their house or cabin on. Most of what’s happening to this landscape now is non-compatible with sharptail habitat.
Dave Pauly, president and charter member of the Minnesota Sharp-tailed Grouse Society

But on a cold and windy Earth Day last week, two dozen volunteers showed up at the Firebird area to try and keep the habitat suitable for sharptails, hoping the birds will come back. They wore rubber boots and used saws and axes and lopping shears to beat back the trees and brush creeping out into the open fields. They included members of the Minnesota Sharp-tailed Grouse Society, wildlife management students from Vermilion Community College in Ely, members of the Rush City High School trap shooting team and more.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hayley Darke
Hayley Darke, a student at Vermilion Community College in Ely, helped remove trees and brush to crate better sharp-tailed grouse habitat at the Firebrid Wildlife Management Area near Kettle River on April 22.
John Myers / Duluth News Tribune

“You have to try. It’s worth the effort,” said Hayley Darke, a Vermilion Community College student.

Darke was busy with lopping shears cutting small aspen or popple trees that had sprouted since the last effort here. The Firebird area — 726 acres, parts of three former farms — was purchased by the DNR a few years ago with conservation money from the state’s legacy sales tax and help from several conservation groups. Since then, several habitat projects have been conducted, with more on the way, to mechanically remove brush by mowing and chopping and by lighting intentional fires, called controlled burns, used to make room for native wildflowers that were planted.

clearing brush
Members of the Rush City High School trap team volunteered to cut brush at the Firebrid Wildlife Management Area near Kettle River in an effort to clear the land for sharp-tailed grouse.
John Myers / Duluth News Tribune

“You have to keep at it or the forest reclaims it,” said Marshall Deters, a member of the sharptail association who coordinated the Saturday work day. “This is a continual process.”

Deters noted that all of the volunteer’s hours of work and travel count as matching funds to help secure state grants.

READ MORE IN NORTHLAND OUTDOORS:
Couple stands with outdoor recreation equipment.
Northland Outdoors
Duluth couple launch peer-to-peer outdoor gear rental business
Ebb and Flow Outdoors serves local renters as well as those as far as California and Arkansas. The more listing participants, the wider the selection.
April 29, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
Minnesota DNR web art
Northland Outdoors
Minnesota Department of Natural Resources encourages fish die-off reports
The DNR encourages Minnesotans to contact the state duty officer if they see evidence of a fish die-off in a lake or stream. Fish die-offs can result from a variety of natural and human causes.
April 28, 2023 03:27 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
canoeing in the BWCA
Northland Outdoors
Boundary Waters motors back in court
With more than 4,000 towboat trips in some recent years, group suing to limit them to 1,342.
April 28, 2023 09:40 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Mesabi Trail
Northland Outdoors
Northland battle against Lou Gehrig's disease adds bike ride
The "Tomassoni Tour" joins a fishing contest and snowmobile event to raise money for the battle against ALS.
April 28, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Wisconsin opening day walleye
Members Only
Northland Outdoors
Survey says: These are the best fishing lakes in Northwestern Wisconsin
Where are you going for the Wisconsin general fishing opener? Same old spot where you got skunked last year?
April 28, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Northland Nature_belted kingfisher
Northland Outdoors
Northland Nature: Belted kingfisher returns to river
Retired teacher Larry Weber, of Barnum, is the author of “Butterflies of the North Woods" and “Spiders of the North Woods," among other books. Reach him via Katie Rohman at krohman@duluthnews.com.
April 28, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Larry Weber
Jarrid Houston
Northland Outdoors
Jarrid Houston column: Ice just keeps hanging on inland lakes in cold weather
Early stages of the annual smelt run may be starting.
April 27, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Jarrid Houston
Free Minnesota Twins cap
Northland Outdoors
Buy fishing license, get free Twins hat during Minnesota DNR Days
Your fishing license gets you discount tickets, too.
April 27, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Minnesota DNR Report logo
Northland Outdoors
DNR Report: Abandoned bear cub rescued, found to have a broken foot
Minnesota Department of Natural Resources report for the week of April 24.
April 27, 2023 10:00 AM
saturday.JPG
Northland Outdoors
Northland Outdoors Forecast: A cool end to the month of April
Temperatures look to rebound in May next week.
April 27, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Robert Poynter
Bike Duluth Festival at Spirit Mountain
Northland Outdoors
Bike Festival Duluth moves to July
The mountain bike event at Spirit Mountain draws hundreds of attendees.
April 27, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Get Outdoors logo
Northland Outdoors
Get Outdoors: Go on warbler walk with Duluth Audubon Society
Editor’s note: Some events may have been canceled after the time of publication. Please check with local organizers. Email events to outdoors@duluthnews.com.
April 27, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports

A slow slide to zero

The decline of sharptails in east-central Minnesota was gradual for decades, but, for some reason, sped up over the past 10 years, so much so that the DNR canceled the sharptail hunting season here in 2021. It’s not likely to ever return.

In the past, DNR surveys regularly spotted six to 12 males dancing at this site each spring, with a recent peak of 15 males in 2011. But by 2020, that number had dropped to four. In 2021, there was just one, lonely male. In 2022, there were none, and they haven’t returned so far this spring.

Firebird Wildlife Management Area
Firebird Wildlife Management Area covers more than 720 acres in northwestern Carlton County intended for sharp-tailed grouse habitat. Once common in the area, there have been no sharptails confirmed here since 2021.
John Myers / Duluth News Tribune

It’s pretty much the same story at many former sharptail hotspots across eastern Minnesota, from Chisago, Pine and Kanabec counties in the south through Carlton, Aitkin, St. Louis and even Koochiching counties in the north, sharptails are disappearing. Only in northwestern counties are the birds holding their own in Minnesota.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Lately it’s just been bad news in the east-central area,” said Dave Pauly, retired DNR wildlife manager and president and charter member of the Minnesota Sharp-tailed Grouse Society that formed 36 years ago. Perhaps no one has worked harder than Pauly to bring the birds back.

Pauly noted that intensive efforts to restore habitat are helping in some areas, Like Minnesota's St. Croix State Park and Wisconsin's Namekagon Barrens. But across much of the Northland the story is the same: fewer sharptails than ever before.

081421.O.DNT.sharptailsC1
Northland Outdoors
FROM 2021: Minnesota's sharp-tailed grouse are 'blinking out'
Sharp-tailed grouse are vanishing from most of eastern Minnesota.
August 14, 2021 05:01 AM
 · 
By  John Myers

If you clear it, they will come

The reasons behind the decline are many, but most center around habitat. Sharptails historically depended on wildfires to open up forested land and create their favored, wide-open habitat — so much so that the Indigenous people here called them the "firebird."

The massive amount of logging and huge fires of the late 1800s and early 1900s created perfect sharptail habitat. Early European settlers described sharptails flying in such large numbers that they sometimes blocked out the sun.

Marshall Deters
Marshall Deters of the Minnesota Sharp-tailed Grouse Society cuts small trees at the Firebird Wildlife Management Area.
John Myers / Duluth News Tribune

But as the forest grew back, and as wildfires became far less frequent, sharptail habitat declined. For most of the 20th century, many small farms — with open grazing land and hay fields — provided a decent substitute. But as many former farm fields are now transformed into recreational or residential properties, fewer large open areas exist.

People who buy land generally want trees, not fields, Pauly noted, adding to the problem. People also bring pets, including roaming cats, which kill sharptails. Other predators include hawks and small mammals like skunks and raccoons that raid nests. Having lots of people around, and vehicle traffic, doesn’t help.

“There are so many people building out in the country now. Everybody wants their acre or 10 acres or 40 acres of land to put their house or cabin on,” Pauly noted. “Most of what’s happening to this landscape now is non-compatible with sharptail habitat.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Part of the problem is the sheer size of open land that sharptails favor. Firebird looks like a big, open area to the untrained eye. But 700 acres still isn’t big enough for these birds.

“Some research suggests that sharp-tailed grouse need 30,000-acre complexes of open habitat to maintain their populations over time,” Balzer said.

Chris Balzer
Chis Balzer, area wildlife manager for the Minnesota DNR, helps remove trees and brush.
John Myers / Duluth News Tribune

Trying to keep that much nearly contiguous land open in the Northland is getting much more difficult. Wildfires are usually snuffed before they get anywhere near that size. And the appetite for controlled fires is limited. Climate change, with increased flooding, also is keeping the land too wet for the birds, at least between droughts.

Still, Pauly and Balzer both remain hopeful, and thankful for volunteers willing to put in the effort and for Minnesota taxpayers willing to foot the bill to buy and preserve habitat.

“It’s not just grouse but all sorts of insects and birds and mammals and herps (amphibians like salamanders) that benefit from this work,” Pauly noted.

If there are a few sharptails left around, the biologists say, they will find the best places to live.

“Sharp-tailed grouse are very mobile and adapted to finding new areas with suitable habitat, such as after large wildfires,” Balzer added. “If the habitat is good enough to support birds, they should be able to find it.”

Two male sharp-tailed grouse face off while competing for territory on a dancing ground recently. Steve Kuchera / skuchera@duluthnews.com
Sports
FROM 2019: Sharptails declining in many areas, but spring mating dance ritual goes on
It's unclear why the grouse pick this exact spot every spring to strut their stuff.
April 27, 2019 05:00 PM
 · 
By  John Myers

John Myers
By John Myers
John Myers reports on the outdoors, natural resources and the environment for the Duluth News Tribune. You can reach him at jmyers@duluthnews.com.
What To Read Next
Minnesota DNR web art
Northland Outdoors
Minnesota Department of Natural Resources seeks water sample volunteers
April 26, 2023 02:56 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
SSMJ23.PRE.FallColorPaulBunyan.jpg
Northland Outdoors
State parks, forests offer range of camping experiences
April 25, 2023 09:48 AM
 · 
By  Robin Fish
birding
Northland Outdoors
'Everyone Can Bird' accessible birding events start May 6
April 25, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
family posing outdoors on a farm
Local
Essentia Health ordered to pay Bayfield County family $19 million for medical malpractice
April 27, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
Wisconsin opening day walleye
Members Only
Northland Outdoors
Survey says: These are the best fishing lakes in Northwestern Wisconsin
April 28, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Cottage bookstore.
Arts and Entertainment
Northlandia: Lake Superior beachside cottage bookstore more than just a pretty space
April 29, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
high school basketball player
Prep
All-Area Boys Basketball Player of the Year: Cherry’s Isaac Asuma ‘makes everything smooth’
April 29, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb