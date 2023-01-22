STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Sunday, January 22
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Northland Outdoors
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Trophy Room: UMD student lands giant sturgeon

Send us your big fish photos by email to outdoors@duluthnews.com.

Aleah Oshie with big sturgeon
Aleah Oshie with a big sturgeon she caught Jan. 16.
Contributed / Tyler Mattson
By Staff reports
January 22, 2023 07:03 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Aleah Oshie, of East Grand Forks, Minnesota, caught and released this big sturgeon while ice fishing on the St. Louis River Estuary in Duluth on Jan. 16.

Oshie, a freshman at the University of Minnesota Duluth, was fishing with her friend, Tyler Mattson, for walleyes when the big sturgeon hit. It took her nearly an hour to land it.

They estimated the fish at about 48 inches long.

Walleye
READ MORE OUTDOORS STORIES
November 09, 2021 09:46 AM

Related Topics: FISHINGOUTDOORS PEOPLE
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
United Northern Sportsmen’s Club fishing contest
Northland Outdoors
United Northern ice fishing contest set for Jan. 29 on Island Lake
Tickets are $5, with many prizes available up to $1,000.
January 22, 2023 07:53 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Hjelle Arc Custom Spears 011723 001.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Spear makers go from the darkhouse to the spotlight
A social media post of a Hjelle Arc Custom Spear in 2016 launched a slow but sure snowball of growing attention for their handcrafted works.
January 21, 2023 05:55 PM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
062620.n.st.WisPoint2.jpg
Northland Outdoors
New study finds extremely high levels of 'forever chemicals' in Great Lakes fish
Research shows eating one freshwater fish a year is similar to drinking PFOS-contaminated water for a month.
January 21, 2023 01:42 PM
 · 
By  Danielle Kaeding / Wisconsin Public Radio
Marc Bacigalupi
Northland Outdoors
Meet Marc Bacigalupi, the DNR’s new Northwest Region fisheries manager
The Northwest Region includes some of the state’s premier walleye fisheries, including Lake of the Woods, Upper Red, Cass and Leech lakes, along with the Red and Red Lake rivers, to name just a few.
January 21, 2023 07:05 AM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken