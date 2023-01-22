Trophy Room: UMD student lands giant sturgeon

Aleah Oshie, of East Grand Forks, Minnesota, caught and released this big sturgeon while ice fishing on the St. Louis River Estuary in Duluth on Jan. 16.

Oshie, a freshman at the University of Minnesota Duluth, was fishing with her friend, Tyler Mattson, for walleyes when the big sturgeon hit. It took her nearly an hour to land it.

They estimated the fish at about 48 inches long.