Trophy Room: UMD student lands giant sturgeon
Send us your big fish photos by email to outdoors@duluthnews.com.
We are part of The Trust Project.
Aleah Oshie, of East Grand Forks, Minnesota, caught and released this big sturgeon while ice fishing on the St. Louis River Estuary in Duluth on Jan. 16.
Oshie, a freshman at the University of Minnesota Duluth, was fishing with her friend, Tyler Mattson, for walleyes when the big sturgeon hit. It took her nearly an hour to land it.
They estimated the fish at about 48 inches long.
Tickets are $5, with many prizes available up to $1,000.
A social media post of a Hjelle Arc Custom Spear in 2016 launched a slow but sure snowball of growing attention for their handcrafted works.
Research shows eating one freshwater fish a year is similar to drinking PFOS-contaminated water for a month.
The Northwest Region includes some of the state’s premier walleye fisheries, including Lake of the Woods, Upper Red, Cass and Leech lakes, along with the Red and Red Lake rivers, to name just a few.