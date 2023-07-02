Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Trophy Room: Nice bass caught on Caribou Lake

FISH_SullivanDuffy.jpg
Sullivan Duffy, 10, caught this 17.5-inch smallmouth bass on Caribou Lake in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness on June 18.
Contributed / Matthew Duffy
By Staff reports
Today at 8:00 AM
Walleye
By Staff reports
