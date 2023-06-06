99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, June 6
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Northland Outdoors

Trophy Room: Lake trout were biting on Memorial Day weekend

Send us your big fish photos by email to outdoors@duluthnews.com.

FISH_Trout.jpg
Four lake trout measuring a total of 97 inches, largest weighing 7.5 pounds, all caught by angler, Judy Martin-Strasburg, with her guide who is also her husband, Ron Strasburg, in one hour on Memorial Day in Canada. Judy and Ron, who reside in Superior, were fishing on Northern Light Lake in Ontario.
Contributed
By Staff reports
Today at 12:11 PM
Walleye
READ MORE OUTDOORS STORIES
November 09, 2021 09:46 AM
Photo gallery

Find more photos of nice fish here.

Boy holding a large fish
1/5: Rudy Gundstrom, age 4, of Hermantown, caught and released this 29.5-inch northern on Fish Lake.
FISH_Trout.jpg
2/5: Four lake trout measuring a total of 97 inches, largest weighing 7.5 pounds, all caught by angler, Judy Martin-Strasburg, with her guide who is also her husband, Ron Strasburg, in one hour on Memorial Day, May 29, 2023, in Canada. Judy and Ron, who reside in Superior, were fishing on Northern Light Lake in Ontario.
TROPHY FISH_Judd.jpg
3/5: Judd Risdal, left, of Moorhead, Minn., caught this massive coho salmon on Lake Superior off Duluth while fishing on the boat Sweet Release with James Hall of James Addiction Charters.
Man holds fish in front of two young children as they stand on lake dock
4/5: Max Derheim, left, caught this 9-inch smallmouth bass on Island Lake.
Aleah Oshie with big sturgeon
5/5: Aleah Oshie with a big sturgeon she caught on Jan. 16, 2023.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
062820.O.DNT.KucheraLake3.jpg
Northland Outdoors
You can help count loons on Minnesota lakes
June 06, 2023 08:13 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
TROPHY FISH_Judd.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Trophy Room: Giant coho salmon caught off Duluth
June 04, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
people fishing during tournament
Northland Outdoors
ALS patients use battery-operated reels thanks to money raised in fishing tournament
June 03, 2023 03:54 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Player makes catch at first.
Prep
Prep softball: Where Superior goes, 'Louie the Lion' follows
June 06, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb
high school boy plays tennis
Prep
Prep boys tennis: Duluth East’s Dane Patten ready to take ‘full responsibility’
June 06, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb
crepes from a food truck
Business
Parisian crepes inspire new Duluth food truck
June 06, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
An artist sits between two large-scale black and white chalk portraits of Chester and Clara Congdon on asphalt.
Arts and Entertainment
Chalk artist to create murals in Duluth parks through June
June 06, 2023 06:33 AM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau