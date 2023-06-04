99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Northland Outdoors

Trophy Room: Giant coho salmon caught off Duluth

Send us your big fish photos by email to outdoors@duluthnews.com.

TROPHY FISH_Judd.jpg
Judd Risdal caught this coho salmon on Lake Superior while fishing with James Hall of James Addiction Charters.
Contributed / Jamesaddictioncharters.com
By Staff reports
Today at 9:00 AM

Judd Risdal, of Moorhead, Minnesota, caught this massive coho salmon on Lake Superior off Duluth while fishing on the boat Sweet Release with James Hall of James Addiction Charters.

The fish was caught on a Bumblebee spoon on a Dipsey Diver rig. It measured 29.25 inches long, 13.25 inches around the belly and weighed 6.92 pounds.

"It's the largest coho I've ever seen pulled out of the lake,'' Hall told the News Tribune.

Indeed, the average-sized coho caught in Lake Superior is just a couple pounds and the Minnesota state record, caught in 1970 in Lake Superior off the Baptism River, weighed 10 pounds and 27.5 inches long.

The angler who caught the record fish is unknown, and in fact, the Minnesota DNR may be about to reclassify that fish as a "historic record'' and open up the coho record to the next big fish weighed on a scale certified by the DNR.

Walleye
READ MORE OUTDOORS STORIES
November 09, 2021 09:46 AM
Photo gallery

Find more photos of nice fish here.

Aleah Oshie with big sturgeon
1/1: Aleah Oshie with a big sturgeon she caught on Jan. 16, 2023.

By Staff reports
