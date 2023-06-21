Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, June 21
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Northland Outdoors

Trophy Room: Big walleye landed on Lake Saganaga

Send us your big fish photos by email to outdoors@duluthnews.com.

A man in a hat holds a large fish
Marty Weintraub caught and released this 31-inch walleye on Lake Saganaga.
Contributed / Marty Weintraub
By Staff reports
Today at 12:37 PM
Walleye
READ MORE OUTDOORS STORIES
November 09, 2021 09:46 AM
Photo gallery

Find more photos of nice fish here.

Boy holding a large fish
1/5: Rudy Gundstrom, age 4, of Hermantown, caught and released this 29.5-inch northern on Fish Lake.
FISH_Trout.jpg
2/5: Four lake trout measuring a total of 97 inches, largest weighing 7.5 pounds, all caught by angler, Judy Martin-Strasburg, with her guide who is also her husband, Ron Strasburg, in one hour on Memorial Day, May 29, 2023, in Canada. Judy and Ron, who reside in Superior, were fishing on Northern Light Lake in Ontario.
TROPHY FISH_Judd.jpg
3/5: Judd Risdal, left, of Moorhead, Minn., caught this massive coho salmon on Lake Superior off Duluth while fishing on the boat Sweet Release with James Hall of James Addiction Charters.
Man holds fish in front of two young children as they stand on lake dock
4/5: Max Derheim, left, caught this 9-inch smallmouth bass on Island Lake.
Aleah Oshie with big sturgeon
5/5: Aleah Oshie with a big sturgeon she caught on Jan. 16, 2023.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Minnesota DNR Report logo
Northland Outdoors
DNR Report: Officers remind people to store garbage cans, bird feeders from bears
June 21, 2023 11:00 AM
SteveMaanumLoon061723.N.PRE.jpg
Minnesota
A lesson in loony patience: Minnesota photographer wins national award
June 19, 2023 01:50 PM
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
Rick Rassier 1
Minnesota
'Preparation is everything' before going into the Mississippi River, says local kayaker
June 18, 2023 01:01 PM
 · 
By  Abdulla Gaafarelkhalifa
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
xxxx21.N.DNT.TalonC3.jpg
Local
State begins review of proposed nickel mine near Tamarack
June 21, 2023 12:08 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
A courtroom gavel
Local
Charges: Brimson bait shop owner pondered abducting children
June 21, 2023 11:45 AM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
Superior's mayor and Wisconsin's governor.
Local
Evers highlights shared revenue law during Superior stop
June 21, 2023 11:15 AM
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson
rescue squad pickup truck hauling trailer with large tracked vehicle
Breaking News
Local
2 killed in plane crash north of Duluth
June 21, 2023 10:54 AM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen