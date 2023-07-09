Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Trophy Room: Angler lands Burntside Lake lunker

Send us your big fish photos by email to outdoors@duluthnews.com.

Trophy Room_Nikolas Peterson
Nikolas Peterson, of Blaine, Minn., caught and released this 30.5-inch walleye on Burntside Lake near Ely on July 6. Peterson was able to weigh the fish before releasing it, bottoming out at 10.6 pounds.
Contributed / Nikolas Peterson
By Staff reports
Today at 8:39 AM
Walleye
By Staff reports
