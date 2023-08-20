Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Sunday, August 20
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Northland Outdoors

Trophy Room: Rice Lake fisherman lands Canadian lunker

Send us your big fish photos by email to outdoors@duluthnews.com.

TROPHY_DaleKilby.jpg
Dale Kilby, of Rice Lake, caught and released this monster 41-inch northern pike recently while fishing on Pickwick Lake in northwestern Ontario.
Contributed photo
By Staff reports
Today at 9:42 AM
Walleye
READ MORE OUTDOORS STORIES
Nov 9, 2021
Photo gallery

Find more photos of nice fish here.

Man holding large fish
1/6: Terry Ludwikowski, of Superior, caught this 50-inch musky on the St. Louis River.
Boy holding a large fish
2/6: Rudy Gundstrom, age 4, of Hermantown, caught and released this 29.5-inch northern on Fish Lake.
FISH_Trout.jpg
3/6: Four lake trout measuring a total of 97 inches, largest weighing 7.5 pounds, all caught by angler, Judy Martin-Strasburg, with her guide who is also her husband, Ron Strasburg, in one hour on Memorial Day, May 29, 2023, in Canada. Judy and Ron, who reside in Superior, were fishing on Northern Light Lake in Ontario.
TROPHY FISH_Judd.jpg
4/6: Judd Risdal, left, of Moorhead, Minn., caught this massive coho salmon on Lake Superior off Duluth while fishing on the boat Sweet Release with James Hall of James Addiction Charters.
Man holds fish in front of two young children as they stand on lake dock
5/6: Max Derheim, left, caught this 9-inch smallmouth bass on Island Lake.
Aleah Oshie with big sturgeon
6/6: Aleah Oshie with a big sturgeon she caught on Jan. 16, 2023.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Bob Jensen walleye.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Dokken: New prairie lakes make these the ‘good old days’ of North Dakota walleye fishing
1d ago
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
Troy Hoffman relaxing.JPG
Northland Outdoors
What to bring on a wilderness canoe trip? Here's a checklist
2d ago
 · 
By  Staff Report
Troy Hoffman map.JPG
Northland Outdoors
Canoe, kayak enthusiast offers tips for beginning paddlers
2d ago
 · 
By  Staff Report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
A youth leans against a fire hydrant while holding a white Kool-Aid stand sign.
Lifestyle
Duluth youth keeps Lincoln Park stocked in Kool-Aid
4h ago
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
RobesonPastoret.jpg
Local
Duluth hires consultant to determine if Kozy can be saved
20h ago
 · 
By  Peter Passi
UMD men's basketball team
Sports
Spain trip breeds camaraderie for Bulldogs ahead of new season
21h ago
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski
madeira sandwich.jpg
Business
Food review: Madeira Bistro's Summer Bruschetta Sandwich worth the drive
1d ago
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine