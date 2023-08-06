Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Trophy Room: Superior angler lands massive musky

Send us your big fish photos by email to outdoors@duluthnews.com.

Man holding large fish
Terry Ludwikowski, of Superior, caught this 50-inch musky on the St. Louis River.
Contributed photo
By Staff reports
Today at 9:00 AM
Walleye
READ MORE OUTDOORS STORIES
Nov 9, 2021
Photo gallery

Find more photos of nice fish here.

Man holding large fish
1/6: Terry Ludwikowski, of Superior, caught this 50-inch musky on the St. Louis River.
Boy holding a large fish
2/6: Rudy Gundstrom, age 4, of Hermantown, caught and released this 29.5-inch northern on Fish Lake.
FISH_Trout.jpg
3/6: Four lake trout measuring a total of 97 inches, largest weighing 7.5 pounds, all caught by angler, Judy Martin-Strasburg, with her guide who is also her husband, Ron Strasburg, in one hour on Memorial Day, May 29, 2023, in Canada. Judy and Ron, who reside in Superior, were fishing on Northern Light Lake in Ontario.
TROPHY FISH_Judd.jpg
4/6: Judd Risdal, left, of Moorhead, Minn., caught this massive coho salmon on Lake Superior off Duluth while fishing on the boat Sweet Release with James Hall of James Addiction Charters.
Man holds fish in front of two young children as they stand on lake dock
5/6: Max Derheim, left, caught this 9-inch smallmouth bass on Island Lake.
Aleah Oshie with big sturgeon
6/6: Aleah Oshie with a big sturgeon she caught on Jan. 16, 2023.

By Staff reports
