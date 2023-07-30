Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Sunday, July 30
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Northland Outdoors

Trophy Room: Virginia youth lands Lake Vermilion lunker

Send us your big fish photos by email to outdoors@duluthnews.com.

FISH_CassNelson.jpeg
Cass Nelson, 12, of Virginia, caught and released this giant, 30-inch walleye July 19 on Lake Vermilion while taking part in the annual Take a Kid Fishing event sponsored by the Lake Vermilion Guides League. This year's event included more than 40 kids from across the region, held at Fortune Bay Lodge and Casino near Tower.
Contributed / Scott and Phil Bakken
By Staff reports
Today at 9:28 AM
Walleye
READ MORE OUTDOORS STORIES
Nov 9, 2021
Photo gallery

Find more photos of nice fish here.

Boy holding a large fish
1/5: Rudy Gundstrom, age 4, of Hermantown, caught and released this 29.5-inch northern on Fish Lake.
FISH_Trout.jpg
2/5: Four lake trout measuring a total of 97 inches, largest weighing 7.5 pounds, all caught by angler, Judy Martin-Strasburg, with her guide who is also her husband, Ron Strasburg, in one hour on Memorial Day, May 29, 2023, in Canada. Judy and Ron, who reside in Superior, were fishing on Northern Light Lake in Ontario.
TROPHY FISH_Judd.jpg
3/5: Judd Risdal, left, of Moorhead, Minn., caught this massive coho salmon on Lake Superior off Duluth while fishing on the boat Sweet Release with James Hall of James Addiction Charters.
Man holds fish in front of two young children as they stand on lake dock
4/5: Max Derheim, left, caught this 9-inch smallmouth bass on Island Lake.
Aleah Oshie with big sturgeon
5/5: Aleah Oshie with a big sturgeon she caught on Jan. 16, 2023.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Lake Bemidji State Park sign.jpg
Northland Outdoors
August events set at Lake Bemidji State Park
1h ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
092213.o.gfh.bro-Wayne VanDyke fishing.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Impact on Prairie Pothole Region fisheries focus of climate change study
1d ago
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
people using mountain bike system in woods
Northland Outdoors
Ely gets first singletrack mountain bike trails
1d ago
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
A pavilion at a park that is getting renovated.
Duluth to name Lincoln Park stone pavilion in honor of late councilor
1d ago
 · 
By  Peter Passi
Dane Hauser, Superior View Farm
Local
University of Minnesota trademarks fastest-growing poplar tree
1d ago
 · 
By  John Myers
Pheasant tailfeathers protruding from John Lindgren's backpack serve as testimony to a good day of hunting along the Missouri River in South Dakota recently. Lindgren's friend Ted Heisserer of Detroit Lakes, Minn., accompanies him during the October hunt. Sam Cook / scook@duluthnews.com
Northland Outdoors
Here's your 2023 hunting calendar for Minnesota, Wisconsin seasons
2d ago
 · 
By  John Myers
long-stemmed plant with cluster of tiny white flowers stands among green plants
Northland Outdoors
Northland Nature: Water hemlocks dot roadsides with white
2d ago
 · 
By  Larry Weber