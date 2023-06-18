Trophy Room: Nice walleye on Lake Superior
Send us your big fish photos by email to outdoors@duluthnews.com.
Photo gallery
Find more photos of nice fish here.
1/5: Rudy Gundstrom, age 4, of Hermantown, caught and released this 29.5-inch northern on Fish Lake.
2/5: Four lake trout measuring a total of 97 inches, largest weighing 7.5 pounds, all caught by angler, Judy Martin-Strasburg, with her guide who is also her husband, Ron Strasburg, in one hour on Memorial Day, May 29, 2023, in Canada. Judy and Ron, who reside in Superior, were fishing on Northern Light Lake in Ontario.
3/5: Judd Risdal, left, of Moorhead, Minn., caught this massive coho salmon on Lake Superior off Duluth while fishing on the boat Sweet Release with James Hall of James Addiction Charters.
4/5: Max Derheim, left, caught this 9-inch smallmouth bass on Island Lake.
5/5: Aleah Oshie with a big sturgeon she caught on Jan. 16, 2023.
ADVERTISEMENT