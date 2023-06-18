Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Trophy Room: Nice walleye on Lake Superior

FISH_Tervo.jpg
This 32-inch walleye was caught and released by Ethan Tate, of Park Rapids, Minn., along with Aaron Tervo, of Duluth, on Lake Superior on June 9, 2023.
Contributed / Steve Tervo
By Staff reports
Today at 8:55 AM
Find more photos of nice fish here.

Boy holding a large fish
1/5: Rudy Gundstrom, age 4, of Hermantown, caught and released this 29.5-inch northern on Fish Lake.
FISH_Trout.jpg
2/5: Four lake trout measuring a total of 97 inches, largest weighing 7.5 pounds, all caught by angler, Judy Martin-Strasburg, with her guide who is also her husband, Ron Strasburg, in one hour on Memorial Day, May 29, 2023, in Canada. Judy and Ron, who reside in Superior, were fishing on Northern Light Lake in Ontario.
TROPHY FISH_Judd.jpg
3/5: Judd Risdal, left, of Moorhead, Minn., caught this massive coho salmon on Lake Superior off Duluth while fishing on the boat Sweet Release with James Hall of James Addiction Charters.
Man holds fish in front of two young children as they stand on lake dock
4/5: Max Derheim, left, caught this 9-inch smallmouth bass on Island Lake.
Aleah Oshie with big sturgeon
5/5: Aleah Oshie with a big sturgeon she caught on Jan. 16, 2023.
Walleye
