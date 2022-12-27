Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Tettegouche State Park to offer ‘First Day’ hike Sunday

The Silver Bay park is one of several Minnesota state parks that will host guided New Year's Day walks.

032220.N.DNT.COVIDPARKS.C04.jpg
Tettegouche State Park near Silver Bay is one of several Minnesota parks offering free guided hikes on New Year's Day.
Clint Austin / 2020 file / Duluth News Tribune
John Myers
By John Myers
December 27, 2022 09:49 AM
SILVER BAY — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is offering guided “First Day” hikes in several state parks, including Tettegouche, on New Year’s Day.

The hikes are free, but you will need either a $35 season or $7 day-use state park vehicle parking pass.

Join a Minnesota state park naturalist for a three-hour guided hike through the North Shore park.

First Day Hikes are part of a nationwide initiative led by America's State Parks to get people outdoors, with over 400 hikes scheduled this year in all 50 states. Kids and adults across the U.S. will be participating in First Day Hikes.

Participants in the Tettegouche walk should meet at 1 p.m. in the parking lot on the north end of the park off Lax Lake Road. The trail is groomed so snowshoes are unnecessary, but bring them if you want to snowshoe in. It’s a 1.7-mile walk into Tettegouche Camp, where the group will discuss the over-100-year history of the camp before hiking back just before sunset.

Park in the parking lot on Lax Lake Road; park permit required and can be purchased at the Visitors Center. Bring water and snacks and dress for an active winter day. This hike will be canceled if the temperature is colder than 15 degrees below zero at the start time.

For more information, contact Kurt Mead at 218-353-8809 or at kurt.mead@state.mn.us .

Related Topics: NORTHLAND OUTDOORSDULUTHHIKINGMINNESOTA STATE PARKSSILVER BAY
John Myers
By John Myers
John Myers reports on the outdoors, natural resources and the environment for the Duluth News Tribune. You can reach him at jmyers@duluthnews.com.
