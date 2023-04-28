99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Northland Outdoors

Survey says: These are the best fishing lakes in Northwestern Wisconsin

Where are you going for the Wisconsin general fishing opener? Same old spot where you got skunked last year?

Wisconsin opening day walleye
An angler prepares to release a 26-inch walleye he caught on opening day of fishing on Wisconsin's Chippewa Flowage in 2014.
Sam Cook / File / Duluth News Tribune
John Myers
By John Myers
Today at 6:00 AM

BRULE — Just one week to go. The ice should be out. Well, probably it will be out.

You’ve got the boat ready, for the most part (don’t forget the life jackets).

New line on the reels? Check.

Now where are you going to fish for the Wisconsin general fishing opener May 6? Same old spot where you got skunked last year?

In the spirit of finding some new options, the News Tribune asked Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources fisheries biologists to crunch some numbers and find out where anglers had the best fishing success for several species across several counties in the northwest: Douglas, Bayfield, Burnett, Washburn and Sawyer.

Wisconsin walleye
An opening day Wisconsin walleye caught on the Chippewa Flowage.
Contributed / Musky Tale Resort

In all cases, they compared DNR creel surveys that keep track of how many fish of several species that anglers catch per hour of fishing on each lake.

Nate Thomas, DNR biologist stationed in Brule, said surveyors first count cars and boat trailers at all lake access points to determine the amount of fishing pressure on each lake. Then they personally interview several anglers to determine how many fish they have caught and how long they have been fishing. Do that enough and you can extrapolate how many fish the average angler catches per hour.

You might be surprised by what the data says.

fishing the Bois Brule River
Ever hear of Lipsett Lake in Burnett County? It’s far and away the best crappie lake in the area. Did you know that anglers catch smallmouth bass on Long Lake in Bayfield County at more than twice the rate of any other lake in the area?

Top 5 lakes for each species

Best walleye lakes

Wisconsin walleye caught on jig
This walleye took a jig-and-grub combination on Lake Nebagamon on a past opening day.<br/>
Sam Cook / 2010 file / Duluth News Tribune

  • Whitefish Lake, Douglas County, 0.6 walleyes per hour.
  • Namakagon Lake, Bayfield County, 0.6 walleyes per hour.
  • Grindstone Lake, Sawyer County, 0.4 walleyes per hour.
  • Siskiwit Lake, Bayfield County, 0.4 walleyes per hour.
  • Lake Nebagamon, Douglas County, 0.4 walleyes per hour.

Best smallmouth bass lakes

  • Long Lake, Bayfield County, 2.1 smallmouths per hour.
  • Grindstone Lake, Sawyer County, 1.0 smallmouths per hour.
  • Shell lake, Washburn County, 1.0 smallmouths per hour.
  • Round Lake, Sawyer County, 0.8 smallmouths per hour.
  • Middle Eau Claire Lake, Bayfield County, 0.7 smallmouths per hour.
smallmouth bass
This nice smallmouth bass was caught on Wisconsin's opening day in 2010.
Sam Cook / 2010 file / Duluth News Tribune

Best largemouth bass lakes

  • Devil’s Lake, Burnett County, 1.5 largemouths per hour.
  • Matthews Lake, Washburn County, 1.4 largemouths per hour.
  • Diamond Lake, Bayfield County, 1.4 largemouths per hour.
  • Lipsett Lake, Burnett County, 1.2 largemouths per hour.
  • Durphee Lake, Sawyer County, 1.2 largemouths per hour.

Best crappie lakes

  • Lipsett Lake, Burnett County, 3.6 crappies per hour.
  • Nelson Lake, Sawyer County, 2.9 crappies per hour.
  • Devil’s Lake, Burnett County, 2.5 crappies per hour.
  • Long Lake, Bayfield County, 2.1 crappies per hour.
  • Middle Eau Claire Lake, Bayfield County, 1.9 crappies per hour.

Best bluegill lakes

  • Eagle Lake, Bayfield County, 5.5 bluegills per hour.
  • Long Lake, Washburn County, 5.4 bluegills per hour.
  • Lower Eau Claire Lake, Douglas County, 5.4 bluegills per hour.
  • Matthews Lake, Washburn County, 5.2 bluegills per hour.
  • Lake Nancy, Washburn County, 5.0 bluegills per hour.
More on the best fishing lakes

Lake Namakagon, Bayfield County

  • Lake size: 2,897 acres
  • Species population: The lake has historically supported an excellent walleye fishery and survey results indicate that trend should continue. A recent survey estimated the adult walleye population was at 4.3 adults per acre, about a 50% increase from where the population was in 2017. Of all the walleye handled in the survey, 30% were greater than 15 inches.
  • Regulation: 15-inch minimum length limit, no harvest from 20-24 inches and a three-fish daily bag limit with only one fish over 24 inches.
  • Access: There are seven public boat launches on Lake Namakagon and numerous restaurants and resorts as well.

Chippewa Flowage, Sawyer County

  • Lake size: 15,300 acres
  • Species population: The Chippewa Flowage is certainly not a sleeper lake for fishing. But new survey results should get anglers excited about revisiting the lake or getting to know it for the first time. A 2022 survey estimated the total number of adult walleye in the lake at 72,837, or 4.8 adult walleye per acre. This estimate is about a 50% increase from where the population was in 2011. The estimate for walleye in the “legal” size range was right around 20,000.
  • Regulation: The lake is managed with a 15-inch minimum length limit, no harvest from 20-24 inches, and only one walleye from an angler’s three-daily bag limit may be over 24 inches.
  • Access: There are numerous points of access to the Chippewa Flowage, including state boat ramps off of County Hwy CC and County Highway B. First-come, first-served designated island campsites are also available and offer a unique wilderness-like experience.
032721.O.DNT.WisconsinwalleyesC1
Northland Outdoors
FROM 2021:Wisconsin walleye worry: Too many female fish
Walleyes from hatcheries and in some northern lakes are turning up mostly female.
March 23, 2021 06:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers

Long Lake, Washburn County

  • Lake size: 3,290 acres
  • Species population: Long Lake walleye ranged from 11.7-30 inches. The average length was 18.5 inches. Approximately 50% of the walleye sampled were above the 18-inch limit. An estimated 28% of the sample was over 20 inches.
  • Regulation: 18-inch minimum length limit, the daily bag limit of three fish.
  • Access: There are four public boat launches located on Long Lake. From north to south: Blackhawk Road, off County Highway B, Hank’s Drive off Todd Road, Boat Landing Road off County Highway D, and Sunset Bay Road off Schnacky Road (east side).

Lake Nebagamon, Douglas County

  • Lake size: 986 acres
  • Species population: This is a quality smallmouth bass fishery. During a 2022 spring electrofishing survey, crews sampled smallmouth at a moderate rate of 13 per mile with good size structure. Smallmouth ranged from 8-20 inches with 20% of the catch over 17 inches. Results from this survey indicate anglers should have a good opportunity for decent numbers of quality fish.
  • Access: There is a public access boat launch off Waterfront Drive in the village of Lake Nebagamon.
  • Regulation: Current bass regulations on Lake Nebagamon are a 14-inch minimum length limit with a five-fish (largemouth and smallmouth combined) daily bag limit during the open-harvest season. Bluegill, black crappie and walleye are also common in Lake Nebagamon, offering anglers the opportunity for a multi-species outing.
largemouth bass
This Northwestern Wisconsin largemouth bass fell for a spinner bait on opening day in 2012.
Sam Cook / File / Duluth News Tribune

Spooner Lake, Washburn County

  • Lake size: 1,132 acres
  • Species population: This lake holds a high density of largemouth bass with trophy bass in the population. The 2022 catch rate was 27.7 fish per mile with an average length of 14.9 inches. A whopping 60% of the bass were over 15 inches. DNR staff also observed 27 largemouth bass greater than 17 inches, with a top end of 18.5 inches.
  • Regulation: No minimum length limit, five-fish daily bag limit.
  • Access: Two boat launches: off County Highway H (paved launch) and the end of Mann Road (launch is tougher for large boats and trailers to use).
  • Of interest: Spooner Lake suffers from periodic winter kills. However, it does not need stocking because its main tributary, Crystal Brook, offers an oxygenated refuge during hard winters.
Chetek Chain of Lakes, Barron County

  • Total size: 3,763 acres, includes Prairie, Chetek, Tenmile, Pokegama and Ojaski lakes
  • Species population: If you are looking for a big northern pike, this is the place. While the lakes hold fewer pike than others in the area, anglers stand a good chance at catching trophy northern pike over 40 inches.
  • Regulation: Northern pike on the Chetek Chain are managed with a 26-inch minimum length limit and two-fish daily bag limit.
  • Access: There are 11 public boat landings throughout the Chetek Chain. There are also two public fishing piers on the Chetek Chain: one is at Brown’s Landing on Prairie Lake and the other is on the south end of Pokegama Lake off County Highway D. In addition to northern pike, the Chetek Chain offers quality walleye and panfish fisheries.

Smith Lake, Sawyer County

  • Lake size: 326 acres
  • Species population: The 2022 spring lake survey showed northern pike in Smith averaged over 23 inches, with 14% over 28 inches. Abundance was fairly high, too, meaning pike anglers on Smith can expect to catch fish and they have a chance at some nice-quality fish.
  • Regulation: There is no minimum length limit for pike in Smith Lake, and anglers may harvest five per day.
  • Access: Smith Lake can be accessed from the park on the southeast corner of the lake off Highway T, which features a public boat launch.

Big Sand Lake, Burnett County

  • Lake size: 1,434 acres
  • Species population: Bluegill is the most abundant panfish and has a good-sized structure in Big Sand Lake. The netting rate was 159 fish per mile, but still had a good average size of 5.4 inches, with bluegill up to 8.8 inches sampled. Approximately 25% of the bluegill captured were over 7 inches.
  • Regulation: No minimum length limit, 25-fish daily bag limit.
  • Access: DNR boat launch is located in the southwest corner of the lake off Olsen Road.
