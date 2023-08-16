Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Northland Outdoors

Survey says: Minnesotans love their state parks

Nearly 12 million visitor days in state parks in 2022. Most people liked their park experience and came for the day to hike and sightsee.

Lake Vermilion State park
The view for a bluff at Lake Vermilion State Park near Tower. A survey found most visitors love their state park experience. Most come for the day to hike and sightsee.
Contributed / Minnesota DNR
John Myers
By John Myers
Today at 10:09 AM

ST. PAUL — Minnesota state parks saw nearly 12 million visitor days last year and most of those visitors were white and most are highly educated and fairly wealthy.

Those were some of the findings of a major survey and study of state park visitors conducted in 2022 and released this week by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

The survey also found most of the visitors, 98%, would recommend Minnesota state parks to their friends and family. A whopping 96% of park visitors surveyed said they were satisfied with their visit and 97% said they felt welcome at state parks.

The survey found the number of black people and other people of color visiting parks is increasing, from 5% of visitors in 2017 to 11% in 2022, and that nearly half of those were visiting a state park for the first time.

Ann Pierce, director of the Minnesota DNR’s Parks and Trails Division, said the survey shows progress toward the goal of increasing inclusivity.

ADVERTISEMENT

state park fee increase
A camper parked in a Minnesota state park campground. A survey found most visitors to state parks come just for the day, with about 10% staying overnight in campgrounds or camper cabins.
John Myers / 2020 file / News Tribune

“We will continue our efforts to expand access to public lands for traditionally underserved communities and to welcome new visitors to outdoor recreation in state parks,’’ Pierce said in a statement announcing the survey results.

More than 2,000 people participated in the survey that found 70% of state park visitors have a college degree and 50% are in households with incomes of $100,000 or more.

A full 90% of people visiting state parks came just for the day — staying at home, hotels or cabins — while 10% were staying overnight at the park, either in a campground or camper cabins available at some parks. About one-third of the day visitors were staying overnight away from home but outside the park.

One in seven state park visitors comes from outside Minnesota.

Hiking is the favorite pastime of park visitors, with 81% participating, while sightseeing and observing nature come in at 57%.

Landscapes and nature in backcountry park
Hikers on the Middle Trail at George Crosby H. Manitou State Park. Hiking is by far the favorite activity at Minnesota state parks.
Clint Austin / 2022 file / Duluth News Tribune

Park visitors spend an estimated $688 million annually on their trips, with $147 million of that coming from outside Minnesota.

“State parks are economic engines for Minnesota communities with each visitor spending an average of $67 per person per day,” said Randolph Briley, director of the Outdoor Recreation Industry Partnership. “This is spending that goes directly to community businesses, increasing revenue and supporting local jobs.”

When asked how their parks could be better, 85% said provide more trails and protect remaining areas from development. People also wanted more campsites, more space between campsites and revisions on how campsites are reserved. Many popular state park campgrounds are full much of the season with campsites often reserved months in advance, especially for busy holiday weekends and midsummer weeks.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minnesota Legislature and Gov. Tim Walz earlier this year made millions of dollars available for park and trail improvements, part of the "Get Out More" effort promoted by the DNR.

Minnesota has 66 state parks and nine state recreation areas.

This story originally misstated the amount of traffic parks get. It was updated at 10:39 a.m. Aug. 16. The News Tribune regrets the error.

John Myers
By John Myers
John Myers reports on the outdoors, natural resources and the environment for the Duluth News Tribune. You can reach him at jmyers@duluthnews.com.
