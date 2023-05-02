Superior Hiking Trail author to hold book events in Duluth

DULUTH — Rudi Hargesheimer, a longtime contributor to the development of the Superior Hiking Trail, is back with an updated and expanded version of his coffee-table bible on the trail and its characters.

“The Superior Hiking Trail, The Trek Continues, Expanded Content,” is available at local bookstores and online. Hargesheimer talk about it Wednesday, May 3, at 6 p.m. in the August Fitger Room on the third floor of the Fitger’s Complex, sponsored by the Bookstore at Fitger's. Hargesheimer also will be at Zenith Bookstore in Duluth on Saturday, May 6, from 1-3 p.m.

In addition to being a freelance author and photographer, Hargesheimer serves as a volunteer trail maintainer and spent 12 years on the Superior Hiking Trail Association Board, including six years as president.

“This time I have an extra four years of history, many new hiker quotes, new photos, new stories about extraordinary volunteers, an ‘animals of the trail’ photo spread and state park detail pages,” Hargesheimer told the News Tribune.