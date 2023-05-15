99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, May 15
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Northland Outdoors

Sunnies in the south: Governor's Fishing Opener highlights angling opportunities in Mankato area

There is great fishing available everywhere in Minnesota, not just on the big waters of the north country, was the message when Mankato hosted the sport's annual season-opening celebration.

52892809630_7a70ae8175_o.jpg
Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan (in red hat) spoke with participants in a try fishing free event on a public pier as part of the 2023 Minnesota Governor's Fishing Opener weekend on Friday, May 12, 2023 in Mankato, Minnesota.
Contributed / Office of the Governor
Jess Myers
By Jess Myers
Today at 11:13 AM

MADISON LAKE, Minn. — Minnesota’s 10,000-plus lakes are situated from Iowa to Ontario, with 83 of the state’s 87 counties containing at least one navigable body of water. And yet, the idea of a Minnesota lake outing naturally brings to mind pine trees surrounding a secluded body of water somewhere near Brainerd or further north. In the minds of most folks when they think of fishing, they think Ely before Elysian, Winnibigosh before Waseca, and Mille Lacs before Mankato.

The organizers of the 2023 Minnesota Governor’s Fishing Opener weekend seem to generally be accepting of that inherent geographic bias. But in welcoming anglers to the greater Mankato area for this annual celebration of angling in this state so known for its pursuit of muskies, walleyes and sunnies, the advocates for this region of south-central Minnesota were quick to point out that fishing is as much a part of the fabric of life south of the Twin Cities as it is north of Highway 2.

“I’ve been one of ‘those guys.’ My family had a resort on Mille Lacs so you get the big water into your head,” said Al Dorn, the mayor of Madison Lake, which is where many of the on-water events happened over the weekend of May 11-13. “But our DNR has done such a nice job with our southern Minnesota lakes. We’re coming off the lake at 8 a.m. with our walleye limit and we’re sending pictures to our buddies up north who are still struggling to get on the big water some mornings.”

The locals pointed out that between Mankato and I-35, some 30 miles to the east, sits a chain of lakes known for panfish naturally, and stocked with Minnesota’s most popular eaters which attracts anglers from the region as well as from the Twin Cities to the north and Iowa to the south.

“People know us, and our presidential lakes — Madison, Washington and Jefferson — get fished pretty good,” Dorn said. “But we’re also the front end when you go to the east of us to Tetonka and Frances and Elysian, going over all the way to I-35. Each one has a different fishery on it and we’ve got some great, great fishing.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who is from Mankato, was out of the state attending his daughter’s college graduation in Montana and did not attend. In his stead, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan covered most of the official and ceremonial duties, alongside personnel from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and Explore Minnesota Tourism. Events included tours of nearby attractions and vital parts of the fishing industry that supports so many jobs in the state.

The state fish hatchery in Waterville was a popular tour, and higher-ups from St. Peter-based AlumaCraft took a few dozen visitors on an insiders’ look at their plant, showing how — in the span of just a few days — a roll of raw aluminum becomes one of the thousands of boats you see on Minnesota waters.

Perhaps it is the influence of a governor from southern Minnesota in office, but some state officials noted a particular attention being paid to the parts of the state south of the Twin Cities when it comes to recreation and events like this one.

“A few years ago we had the (fishing) opener celebration in Albert Lea, and southern Minnesota has always had good fishing, it just wasn’t thought of that way. That’s changing now, even for walleye,” said Brad Parsons, the DNR’s fisheries chief. “We’ve got a genetic strain of walleye that we’ve discovered does really, really well down here and fish in general grow faster down here in warmer water where it’s more productive. But that comes with some challenges as well.”

One of the recent challenges came from a lack of those warmer waters, as drought conditions in 2022 and earlier dropped lake levels and generally negatively affected the health of area lakes and the fish populations. With abundant snow last winter and 2023 spring rains, lake levels are healthy again. According to Parsons, when you head into the winter with low water levels, and then get an abundance of ice and snow like we saw in the winter of 2022-23, it can lead to winter kill and a die-off of some fish.

52895306508_2069d70b13_o.jpg
Under a canopy to avoid the spring rain, Minnesota Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan (left), Explore Minnesota Tourism executive director Lauren Bennett McGinty (center) and Minnesota DNR commissioner Sarah Strommen (right) headed out onto Madison Lake in southern Minnesota on the morning of Saturday, May 13, 2023 as part of the Minnesota Governor's Fishing Opener weekend.
Contributed / Office of the Governor

“But winter kill is not always the worst thing for lakes, especially down here,” he said. “Fish grow fast and if you can get rid of some of the nasty stuff like common carp, we can have a really booming fishery.”

In addition to those who pull up with the tricked-out bass boats featuring more electronics than the space shuttle, the event is aimed at spreading the message that fishing is for and accessible to everyone. They stress the availability of public fishing piers on thousands of lakes around the state where people can try this most Minnesotan of sports with the most basic equipment. Jeff Lederman is the DNR’s head of fishing and wildlife education, and noted that his daughters learned to fish on a wooden pier at Silver Lake in North St. Paul, using little more than a pole, a hook and a worm. Part of the Mankato event was getting kids out to try fishing for the first time on public access points in the region.

“We’re fortunate to have such great diversity of fisheries, and southern Minnesota is often overlooked,” Lederman said. “There are a lot of great fishing opportunities right around Mankato, so to be able to feature these areas is good for the community and good for the state.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Fishing is an important element of the tourism industry, officials stressed, and making sure people know that the sport is accessible to all in every part of the state where there is water can only benefit Minnesota in the long run.

“It’s really just an opportunity for people to learn more about all of the various fishing opportunities in the state,” said Lauren Bennett McGinty, executive director of Explore Minnesota Tourism. “You don’t have to be a professional, you don’t even have to have a boat. You can fish anywhere and it doesn’t have to cost a lot of money, which is great.”

Alas, folks heading out to the water on the Saturday morning of the fishing opener met with an opponent that remains undefeated — Minnesota’s spring weather. A lightning storm with hard rain hit Madison Lake at 7 a.m. that Saturday, delaying several of the planned excursions for a few hours. Flanagan and DNR commissioner Sarah Strommen donned rain gear and headed out under the canopy of a comfortable pontoon to try their luck. Anglers who got out on the water when the rain subsided reported some nice bass and even a few walleyes on the hook.

If the mission of the greater Mankato area folks was to prove once again that the fishing doesn’t disappear when you get south of about St. Cloud, they got it in the net and on the stringer without incident.

MORE OF MINNESOTA'S BACKYARD SERIES
D349980A6F18C3CB8293324379524D24.JPG
Northland Outdoors
After COVID, then flooding, ‘This is the year that we talk about’ relief for border waters, Walz says
While Gov. Tim Walz and some legislators are talking flood relief, for some resort owners on Minnesota's northern border, 2023 might be the first "normal" summer season they have had since 2019
March 03, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Landscapes and nature in wilderness park
Northland Outdoors
Minnesota's Backyard: Enjoy the North Shore trails without the crowds at George H. Crosby Manitou State Park
Located not far from the more popular parks along Lake Superior, George H. Crosby Manitou State Park is home to wilderness, challenging terrain and real solitude on the wooded trails that reach cascades and waterfalls along the Manitou River.
August 29, 2022 10:53 AM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Big Bog SRA
Northland Outdoors
Minnesota's Backyard: Amazing ecosystem awaits under the boardwalk at Big Bog State Recreation Area
At 500 square miles, Minnesota is home to the largest peat bog in the lower 48 states, and a mile-long boardwalk at Big Bog State Recreation Area allows visitors to explore this unique and vital ecosystem.
August 20, 2022 05:34 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Tettegouche State Park
Northland Outdoors
Minnesota's Backyard: The best of the highlands and shore can be found at Tettegouche State Park
It's a far cry and a long plane ride from California, but at Tettegouche State Park, visitors to the North Shore can find both the water and as close as we get to the mountains in Minnesota.
August 12, 2022 11:07 AM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
split rock
Northland Outdoors
Minnesota's Backyard: Like a beacon, a new campground offers yet another attraction at Split Rock Lighthouse
New in 2022, campers have another option on the North Shore with the opening of Shipwreck Creek Campground inside Split Rock Lighthouse State Park. The new facility had been discussed since 1980, but finally opened this year and is all but fully booked for the entire summer.
July 21, 2022 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Great River Bluffs State Park
Northland Outdoors
Minnesota's Backyard: Steep bluffs and prairies in the sky among the stunning views at Frontenac State Park
This region of Minnesota that has been home to people since 400 B.C. did not officially become a state park until 1957, but today there are 2,600 acres of Mississippi River bluff land preserved, featuring one of the most stunning picnic table views found anywhere.
July 14, 2022 07:05 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
IMG_9651.jpeg
Northland Outdoors
Minnesota's Backyard: A slice of the region's original timber industry history at William O'Brien State Park
Long before there were lumber camps in Minnesota's north woods, lumberjacks were downing what was thought to be a limitless supply of white pine along the St. Croix River. At William O'Brien State Park, visitors can hike, bike and paddle in the place where the industry began, nearly 200 years ago.
July 08, 2022 10:01 AM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Interstate State Park
Northland Outdoors
Minnesota's Backyard: River views, billion-year-old rock formations draw visitors to Interstate State Park
The border between Minnesota and Wisconsin here was formed by a combination of molten lava and melting glaciers over the past billion years. The St. Croix River Valley's hugely popular public access site features hikes along the bluffs and down to the river, and ways to see these stunning rock cliffs from water level.
June 30, 2022 02:55 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
1hutgis5no-19muokurtysddwl9biglw6.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Minnesota's Backyard: Amid the glacial lakes of the west, Sibley State Park offers something for everyone
Founded more than a century ago and expended during the Great Depression, this gem in western Minnesota features hiking, biking, boating, beaching and abundant wildlife, along with a quartet of camping options.
June 28, 2022 05:46 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Forestville/Mystery Cave State Park
Northland Outdoors
Minnesota's Backyard: Hiking, horses and history at Forestville/Mystery Cave State Park
Our summer tour of Minnesota's public spaces continues in a southeastern Minnesota oasis that can take visitors up onto the bluffs, into the trout streams deep underneath the ground and back in time, as Forestville/Mystery Cave State Park offers a little bit of something to appeal to a wide range of interests.
June 17, 2022 11:17 AM
 · 
By  Jess Myers

Jess Myers
By Jess Myers
Jess Myers covers college hockey, as well as outdoors, general sports and travel, for The Rink Live and the Forum Communications family of publications. He came to FCC in 2018 after three decades of covering sports as a freelancer for a variety of publications, while working full time in politics and media relations. A native of Warroad, Minn. (the real Hockeytown USA), Myers has a degree in journalism/communications from the University of Minnesota Duluth. He lives in the Twin Cities. Contact Jess via email at jrmyers@forumcomm.com, or find him on Twitter via @JessRMyers. English speaker.
What To Read Next
A blue-green algae bloom
Northland Outdoors
Water quality sampling effort in Lake Superior estuary targets emerging threats from harmful algal blooms
May 15, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Danielle Kaeding / Wisconsin Public Radio
_0008248.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Rainy fishing opener doesn't dampen Mankato's hopes to attract more tourists
May 14, 2023 08:36 AM
 · 
By  John Weiss
2023 MN fishing opener
Northland Outdoors
Got walleyes? The guys on the Island Lake bridge sure do
May 13, 2023 01:45 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
2846809+Coast-Guard-Emblem-logo.jpg
Local
Coast Guard issues warning after laser pointed at laker passing through Duluth Ship Canal
May 15, 2023 10:50 AM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
A courtroom gavel
Local
Virginia man charged in Mountain Iron stabbing
May 15, 2023 10:37 AM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
Black paint silhouette of face with short hair, looking to the right against a plywood background.
Arts and Entertainment
Best Bets: Duluth Dylan Fest and more
May 15, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Jupiter moon May 17 v2.jpg
Astro Bob
Astro Bob: Brighten your week with planet pairings and a rare Jupiter-moon occultation
May 14, 2023 04:30 PM
 · 
By  Bob King