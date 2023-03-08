Still time to comment on deer populations, seasons

DULUTH — If you missed the statewide open house events on deer hunting held by Minnesota Department of Natural Resources wildlife managers on March 2 (they were again mostly lightly attended) you can still let your questions and comments be known.

The DNR has an online questionnaire open until March 23 for hunters and others interested in deer management. Go to engage.dnr.state.mn.us/embeds/projects/7944/survey-tools/15777 .