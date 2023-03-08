6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Northland Outdoors

Still time to comment on deer populations, seasons

Answer Minnesota DNR online survey through March 23.

deer
Minnesota hunters have until March 23 to fill out an online DNR survey on deer populations.
File / Duluth News Tribune
By Staff reports
March 08, 2023 01:00 PM

DULUTH — If you missed the statewide open house events on deer hunting held by Minnesota Department of Natural Resources wildlife managers on March 2 (they were again mostly lightly attended) you can still let your questions and comments be known.

The DNR has an online questionnaire open until March 23 for hunters and others interested in deer management. Go to engage.dnr.state.mn.us/embeds/projects/7944/survey-tools/15777 .

