St. Louis County awards state grants to battle aquatic invasive species

DULUTH — The St. Louis County Board has approved $712,235 of state funds for seven projects that focus on preventing the introduction of aquatic invasive species or limiting their spread in lakes and rivers in the county.

Commissioners unanimously approved the list of projects during a meeting in February:



$478,500 to the North St. Louis Soil and Water Conservation District to manage watercraft inspections, decontaminations and public education on Bear Island, Birch, Burntside, Crane, Ely, Gilbert-Pit, Johnson, Kabetogama, One Pine, Pelican, Shagawa, Sturgeon and Vermilion lakes.

$141,000 to Wildlife Forever for marketing efforts for their Clean Drain Dry Initiative campaign aimed at public awareness and education, and behavioral change.

$45,000 to Community Action Duluth for continued eradication, control, mapping, and monitoring of non-native phragmites in the St. Louis River Estuary.

$30,000 to Canosia Township for watercraft inspections and public education on Pike Lake and Caribou Lake.

$24,515 to Grand Lake Township for watercraft inspections on Caribou Lake.

$23,500 to Vermilion Lake Association for continued watercraft inspections and cleaning; public awareness and education; habitat evaluation and threat assessment; early detection, response efforts and population management; and partnership development.

$19,796 to Burntside Lake Association for enhanced training of boat inspectors, promote the use of decontamination stations, improve public awareness and education about AIS, build early detection capabilities, and partnership development.

Each year, through the AIS Prevention Aid Program, the Minnesota Legislature allocates funding to counties to be used to prevent the introduction or limit the spread of AIS. Since the program started in 2014, St. Louis County has distributed more than $5 million to battle AIS.

The amount of funding each county gets from the state is based on the number of public boat ramps and trailer parking spaces in each county. Of Minnesota's 87 counties, St. Louis County has the second-highest number of boat ramps at 171 and the highest number of watercraft trailer parking spaces at 1,444.

Aquatic invasive species disrupt the health of water bodies and pose threats to natural and recreational resources of the region. Key species of concern in St. Louis County include zebra and quagga mussels; starry stonewort; the New Zealand mudsnail; viral hemorrhagic septicemia; round and tubenose gobies; Eurasian ruffe; faucet snail; mystery snail; spiny water flea; Eurasian watermilfoil; and rusty crayfish.

More information about the county's AIS prevention plan and work that's been done to date is available at stlouiscountymn.gov/AIS .