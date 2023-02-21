99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Northland Outdoors

Snares banned in Minnesota's Arrowhead to protect endangered Canada lynx population

Some trappers disapprove of the court decision, but advocates say the new restrictions "will prevent needless, agonizing deaths of these rare cats."

gray cat with large paws and pointy ears looks into the camera
Canada lynx.
Contributed / Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife
Peter Passi
By Peter Passi
February 21, 2023 04:29 PM

MINNEAPOLIS — Most snare traps will be banned from Northeastern Minnesota to prevent accidental taking of the endangered and federally protected Canada lynx, following a federal judge's order Tuesday.

The ruling marks the culmination of a case brought by the Center for Biological Diversity in 2020, although the actual legal battle dates back to 2006. It restricts the use of wire strangulation traps north and east of U.S. Highway 53, reflecting a compromise, as Canada lynx habitat also extends to the west side of the highway in northern Minnesota, according to Colette Adkins, senior attorney and carnivore conservation director for the center.

Nevertheless, Adkins said she is pleased with the outcome.

“We wanted a ban on traps that can kill lynx anywhere that they live in Minnesota. But in order to settle this case with the Minnesota DNR, we agreed to this compromise position and just are including the territory east of 53, which is the same area that’s designated critical habitat for the Canada lynx, and it is where most of the state’s lynx live,” she said.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, which is the agency tasked with protecting endangered species, estimates that for every one that is reported there are two that are unreported.
Colette Adkins, Center for Biological Diversity

Since 2008, at least nine Canada lynx have undisputedly been killed by traps in northern Minnesota.

“About every other year, a lynx is captured and killed in Minnesota,” Adkins said.

She suspects the number of lynx taken in the state is actually far greater.

“Those numbers rely on trappers voluntarily reporting to the Minnesota DNR that they accidentally caught a lynx. But we know that many captures go unreported. In fact, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, which is the agency tasked with protecting endangered species, estimates that for every one that is reported there are two that are unreported,” Adkins said.

While no one has an exact count of how many Canada lynx live in Minnesota, Adkins said the last estimate placed the state population at 50-200 animals. She said the species continues to face increased challenges attributed to climate change as well.

Due to their rarity, the Canada lynx is protected under the Endangered Species Act. While once more widespread in the U.S., sparse reproducing populations of the cats can still be found in Minnesota, Idaho, Montana, Washington, Maine and Colorado.

News
FROM 2018: Tofte photographer stumbles on rare lynx sighting
Though lynx are occasionally seen in the wild, it's unusual to happen onto several together
February 05, 2018 04:40 PM
 · 
By  Lisa Kaczke
A group of Canada lynx, likely a female lynx with her four kittens, gathered on a road near Tofte in front of photographer Thomas Spence on Saturday morning. Seeing a family group of lynx is a rarity. (Photo by Thomas Spence)

Canada lynx can be distinguished from bobcats by their tufted ears, hind legs that appear longer than their front legs and a pronounced goatee under the chin. Their large paws provide flotation and enable the cats to navigate deep snow in pursuit of snowshoe hares, birds and small mammals.

The wire snares now banned in the Arrowhead capture and strangle animals indiscriminately, Adkins said, noting that dogs, as well as lynx, have been killed in the traps.

“Instead, what’s required now is these modifications that make it so it just closes and acts like a collar,” she said.

Trappers making their daily rounds could then shoot animals that were intended quarry and release those that were not.

Adkins noted that similar restrictions on snares were adopted in neighboring Wisconsin some time ago, following the accidental deaths of several hunting dogs there.

Not everyone approves of the tighter trapping regulations, however, as noted in Judge Eric Tostrud’s decision Tuesday.

He wrote: “Three organizations representing the interests of trappers — the Minnesota Trappers Association, the National Trappers Association and the Fur Takers of America Inc. — have intervened in the case as defendants and oppose entry of the decree. The decree will be approved because it is procedurally and substantively fair, reasonable and consistent with the governing law.”

“These common-sense reforms of Minnesota’s trapping program will prevent needless, agonizing deaths of the these rare cats, as well as other unintended victims, like dogs," Adkins said in a statement.

Brian Fischer, president of the Minnesota Trappers Association, could not be reached for comment on the consent decree Tuesday afternoon.

Peter Passi
By Peter Passi
Peter Passi covers city government for the Duluth News Tribune. He joined the paper in April 2000, initially as a business reporter but has worked a number of beats through the years.
