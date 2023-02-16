99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Northland Outdoors

Rescheduled United Northern ice fishing contest Sunday

The event is held on Island Lake Reservoir near Duluth.

Ice fishing
The annual United Northern Sportsmen's Club ice fishing contest on Island Lake is Sunday.
File / Duluth News Tribune
By Staff reports
February 16, 2023 08:17 AM

DULUTH — The annual United Northern Sportsmen’s Club ice fishing contest is set for 12:30-3:30 p.m. Sunday on Island Lake Reservoir.

Tickets are $5 and are available at local sporting goods stores and at the event, which is held just across from the club’s headquarters on Rice Lake Road, about 20 minutes north of Duluth. Dozens of prizes will be given away.

The event was moved from Jan. 29 to Feb. 19 due to very cold temperatures.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
