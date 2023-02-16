Rescheduled United Northern ice fishing contest Sunday

DULUTH — The annual United Northern Sportsmen’s Club ice fishing contest is set for 12:30-3:30 p.m. Sunday on Island Lake Reservoir.

Tickets are $5 and are available at local sporting goods stores and at the event, which is held just across from the club’s headquarters on Rice Lake Road, about 20 minutes north of Duluth. Dozens of prizes will be given away.

The event was moved from Jan. 29 to Feb. 19 due to very cold temperatures.