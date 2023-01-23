STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Monday, January 23
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Northland Outdoors
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Reminder: Feeding deer illegal in many Minnesota counties

Feeding and attractant bans are aimed at slowing the spread of chronic wasting disease.

One deer outside of a forest and another one inside the forest
A deer stares ahead after exiting a forest at West First Street and North 11th Avenue West in Duluth in early January.
Dan Williamson / 2023 file / Duluth News Tribune
John Myers
By John Myers
January 23, 2023 12:53 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ST. PAUL — Deer feeding and attractant bans are in place in several counties across the state to help prevent the spread of chronic wasting disease, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources notes.

The feeding bans are in place to keep deer from congregating in tight quarters while eating, with biologists noting that face-to-face contact is a big way that deadly CWD spreads.

also read
snowmobile tracks
  1. Forest Service decries off-trail snowmobiling in Chequamegon
  2. Don't feed the pheasants on the road, Pheasants Forever warns
  3. Minnesota deer population goal-setting underway south of Duluth

These bans are precautionary steps the DNR took after deer that tested positive for chronic wasting disease were found in either wild deer and on deer farms in the impacted counties or adjacent counties.

Feeding bans are in place in Carlton, Itasca, Pine, Koochiching, Beltrami, Chisago, Douglas, Isanti, Kanabec, Lake of the Woods, Pope, Roseau and Stearns counties.

Deer feeding and, in addition, the use of any attractants during hunting seasons are illegal in the following counties: Aitkin, Cass, Clearwater, Crow Wing, Dakota, Dodge, Fillmore, Freeborn, Goodhue, Hennepin, Houston, Hubbard, Mahnomen, Marshall, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Mower, Norman, Pennington, Olmsted, Polk, Ramsey, Red Lake, Rice, Scott, Steele, Todd, Wabasha, Wadena, Washington and Winona.

ADVERTISEMENT

People who feed birds or small mammals must do so in a manner that prevents deer from getting at the food. Place the food at least 6 feet above ground level. Cattle operators should take steps that minimize contact between deer and cattle.

While people might feel sorry for deer struggling through deep snow, wildlife biologists note that it’s unnecessary to feed deer in winter because the animals can find food if they move on to new areas.

MORE OUTDOORS ISSUES COVERAGE:
Lake Vermilion
Northland Outdoors
Minnesota DNR 'Roundtable' meeting open to everyone
Online registration is required to attend the Jan. 20 event in Bloomington.
January 03, 2023 09:33 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Minnesota Wildlife Management Area
Northland Outdoors
Agreement reached on logging in Minnesota Wildlife Management Areas
With federal money involved, WMAs must prioritize wildlife habitat over timber industry appetite.
December 13, 2022 12:56 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
Myers,John.jpg
Northland Outdoors
John Myers column: Invest Minnesota's budget surplus in our outdoor future
With plenty of cash to go around, it's time to expand and repair parks, wildlife areas and boat landings.
December 08, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Keep It Clean Stop Sign Lures.jpg
Northland Outdoors
New ‘Keep It Clean’ jigging spoon drives home a worthwhile message
The ‘Keep It Clean’ campaign started at Lake of the Woods. More recently, Upper and Lower Red Lake, Mille Lacs Lake, Lake Vermilion and the Fairmont Chain of Lakes came on board.
December 02, 2022 10:59 AM
 · 
By  Herald Staff Report
Jared Mazurek, executive director MDHA
Northland Outdoors
Deer hunters association hires new director
Jared Mazurek will lead Grand Rapids-based MDHA.
November 04, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Duck hunting incident.JPG
Northland Outdoors
Hunter, landowner charged for incident recorded in viral duck hunting video
Jeffrey Erman, Bismarck, was charged with trading in special influence, disorderly conduct-obscenity and interfering with rights of hunters and trappers, court records show. Dustin Wolf of West Fargo was charged with criminal trespass
November 03, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
cougar near Voyageurs National Park
Northland Outdoors
Cougar captured on video near Voyageurs National Park
While cougars were native to Minnesota before European settlers arrived, there's little evidence they are staying or reproducing in the Northland today.
November 03, 2022 09:48 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Connecticut warbler
Northland Outdoors
Wisconsin habitat work hoped to save troubled Connecticut warbler
The Wisconsin DNR and Bayfield County are working to boost jackpine habitat the little bird needs to nest.
October 12, 2022 11:47 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
A sequence of photos showing a man throwing an eagle into the air.
Northland Outdoors
Minnesota neighbors rescue injured eagle, release it back into the wild
The eagle turned out to have two sprains in one of its wings. Dr. Debbie Eskedahl, founder of Wild and Free, said it’s difficult to say what exactly caused the injury, but it could have been an event like flying into a power line or something similar.
October 10, 2022 09:38 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
A Courage Kenny participant entering a kayak
Northland Outdoors
Working toward outdoor access for all at Apostle Islands
Friends of the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore aims to make the park more accessible for people with mobility issues and other impairments.
October 08, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers

Related Topics: WILDLIFECHRONIC WASTING DISEASEDULUTHNORTHLAND OUTDOORS
John Myers
By John Myers
John Myers reports on the outdoors, natural resources and the environment for the Duluth News Tribune. You can reach him at jmyers@duluthnews.com.
What To Read Next
United Northern Sportsmen’s Club fishing contest
Northland Outdoors
United Northern ice fishing contest set for Jan. 29 on Island Lake
Tickets are $5, with many prizes available up to $1,000.
January 22, 2023 07:53 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Aleah Oshie with big sturgeon
Northland Outdoors
Trophy Room: UMD student lands giant sturgeon
Send us your big fish photos by email to outdoors@duluthnews.com.
January 22, 2023 07:03 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Hjelle Arc Custom Spears 011723 001.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Spear makers go from the darkhouse to the spotlight
A social media post of a Hjelle Arc Custom Spear in 2016 launched a slow but sure snowball of growing attention for their handcrafted works.
January 21, 2023 05:55 PM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
062620.n.st.WisPoint2.jpg
Northland Outdoors
New study finds extremely high levels of 'forever chemicals' in Great Lakes fish
Research shows eating one freshwater fish a year is similar to drinking PFOS-contaminated water for a month.
January 21, 2023 01:42 PM
 · 
By  Danielle Kaeding / Wisconsin Public Radio