Q&A with Wisconsin DNR's new leader

MADISON — Adam Payne started his new job as secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources on Jan. 3, taking over for Preston Cole, who retired in November after nearly four years on the job.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers announced in late November that Payne, 55, the county administrator for Sheboygan County, had won the job to lead the DNR for at least the next four years.

“Adam has deep Wisconsin roots and understands that our vast and valuable resources—from our waterways to our farmlands—are core to who we are as a people and a state,” Evers said in a statement at the time. “He is an outdoorsman, a conservationist, and has been a strong, successful leader for Sheboygan County. I know he will bring that same dedication and spirit of service to this role as secretary.”

Adam Payne. Contributed / Wisocnsin DNR/ Haley Sophia Photography

For more than 20 years, Payne held the top county position, where he served as the chief administrative officer, coordinating and directing county administrative and management functions; initiating program and policy changes; working with state government; and leading Sheboygan County’s annual budget development process, including the county's $182 million budget for fiscal year 2023.

Prior to serving as county administrator, Payne was the executive director of the Wisconsin Land and Water Conservation Association. And he’s been in state government before, serving for five years at the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection from 1990-1995, including as the director of the department’s Farmland Preservation Program.

“It is an honor to accept Gov. Evers’ appointment to serve as Secretary of the DNR,” Payne said upon his appointment. “I have always had a passion for protecting and enhancing our natural resources and am an avid outdoorsman. I look forward to working with a strong and diverse team of DNR staff, the Board and its many partners and stakeholders to problem-solve, protect, and enhance our natural resources for people today and for generations to come.”

During his time as county administrator, Payne led the county through two major conservation projects, including cleaning up the Sheboygan River and Harbor and purchasing and preserving the Amsterdam Dunes, an undeveloped area of 328 acres of shoreline along Lake Michigan.

Payne has bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in communications and urban and regional planning, respectively.

While Payne is the top dog at the state agency, which is under the Democratic governor’s purview, he also must get along and take policy direction from the state’s Natural Resources Board that has been dominated by Republican appointees and is frequently at odds with DNR staff recommendations, such as on the state’s controversial 2021 winter wolf hunt.

Payne is already on the job, but his appointment by Evers technically remains subject to confirmation by the Republican-controlled Senate as the intra-government fighting in Madison rages on. At least 150 Evers appointees were still awaiting confirmation as of September, according to Wisconsin Public Radio and data from the state's nonpartisan Legislative Reference Bureau.

Adam Payne took over as Wisconsin DNR secretary last week, leading the agency for the next four years. Payne, third from the left, in this recent family deer hunting photo, is an avid outdoorsman. Contributed / Adam Payne

The News Tribune asked Payne, after his first week on the DNR job, to tell us more about himself and introduce himself to Northlanders:

Q: Your biography says you are an avid outdoorsman. What do you like to do outdoors?

A: Just about everything. I grew up along the Wisconsin River in Plover (near Stevens Point) and we were always doing something outdoors: canoeing, fishing, hunting, trapping, waterskiing, sailing, camping, hiking, biking … more recently, paddleboarding.

Q: When you want to get away/get outdoors in Wisconsin, where do you go?

A: My family and I love to spend time at our cabin in Price County, fishing on Lake Michigan or Green Bay, or deer and turkey hunting in Sauk County.

Q: You live in Plymouth, in eastern Wisconsin’s Sheboygan County. Tell us about your family there?

A: My parents, grandparents and in some cases, great-grandparents, were all born and raised in Sheboygan County. I spent a portion of my summers from ages 9-18 working on my grandmother's century farm. My wife, Kris, and I were so fortunate to subsequently live, work and raise our own family in Plymouth the past 24 years, and we have three children: Forrest, Rachel and Abby. Kris is a registered nurse, and we recently became grandparents, which is such a blessing.

Q: You grew up around Stevens Point and hunted, fished and trapped around the Wisconsin River. Why was the outdoors important to you even at a young age?

A: My dad is a retired wildlife professor from UW-Stevens Point, and early on he instilled in us the value of our natural resources, and a passion for spending time in the outdoors.

Q: As DNR secretary, how will you encourage today’s youth to get outdoors?

A: Like my parents, we all have a responsibility to lead by example, and without question, my best hunts and outdoor experiences have been with my kids. I also am a member of the Sheboygan County Conservation Association and the Winooski Bowmen. We help engage and introduce kids of all ages to fishing and hunting, and of course the DNR plays a major role in encouraging today’s youth to get outdoors and gain an appreciation for how important our natural resources are. As secretary, I will strongly support our agency, conservation organizations, hunter safety instructors, learn to hunt mentors, and others who are supporting and engaging our youth.

Q: What made you decide to leave the Sheboygan County administrator’s position to take a hot-seat job as head of the DNR, arguably the most intensely scrutinized agency in state government?

A: I have always had a strong appreciation and respect for the role and responsibilities of the DNR. I care a great deal about protecting and enhancing our natural resources, and want people today and generations to come to have safe water to drink, air to breathe and to enjoy the great outdoors. I also enjoy working in collaboration with others to help problem-solve and make improvements. Whether it is natural resource protection and enhancement, or economic development, we should all be striving to improve our communities and state. Just as I did in Sheboygan County for 24 years, I look forward to leading this agency in a pragmatic, balanced manner and working in collaboration with others to help make good things happen.

Q: What are the most pressing natural resource issues facing Wisconsin right now?

A: Threats to our water quality, such as PFAS. Everyone should be able to enjoy our streams, rivers and lakes, eat the fish they catch, and turn on their faucets without fear of becoming sick. We all should expect to have safe drinking water, and as a new grandparent, I am even more mindful of these growing threats and what it will mean for generations to come.

Q: How will you navigate the tensions between the state Legislature, the governor, DNR staff and the Natural Resources Board?

A: Apply the golden rule: Treat people as you wish to be treated, be respectful of different points of view, look for the good in one another, and seek common ground. When it comes to natural resource protection and the sustainable use of our resources, it should not be partisan, and I welcome this leadership role. I’ve yet to meet a person who wants to drink, or their children and grandchildren to drink, polluted water. We have to do better, and Wisconsin should be a leader not a follower.

About the Wisconsin DNR

Annual budget: $564 million

Employees: 2,550 full time, 1,400 seasonal

DNR secretary annual salary: $155,810

What the DNR does

The Department of Natural Resources, according to the agency’s website, officially "is dedicated to working with the citizens and businesses of Wisconsin while preserving and enhancing the natural resources of Wisconsin. In partnership with individuals and organizations, DNR staff manage fish, wildlife, forests, parks, air, and water resources while promoting a healthy, sustainable environment and a full range of outdoor opportunities."

The DNR has 6 divisions

Environmental Management Division

External Services Division

Forestry Division

Fish, Wildlife & Parks Division

Internal Services Division

Law Enforcement

Did you know?