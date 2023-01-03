Pumping resumes at Canisteo mine pit near Bovey

BOVEY — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has begun pumping water out of the Canisteo Mine Pit to reduce the water level and delay the water from overtopping the mine and spilling into this nearby city.

The pumps will move up to 11,000 gallons of water per minute from the Canisteo pit into a nearby wetland that flows into Holman Lake, creating unsafe ice conditions on all three bodies of water.

Anglers, snowmobilers and others are urged to stay off all three bodies of water this winter.

The pumping is part of an ongoing effort to keep groundwater that’s rising in the abandoned mine pit from spilling into Bovey. The effort was put on hold in September when zebra mussels were discovered in the mine pit water.

Pumping ceased to avoid spreading zebra mussel larvae, called veligers, into downstream lakes. But because those veligers fall out of the water column when the water temperature drops below 53 degrees, the DNR said they could allow pumping to resume.

“DNR experts use a combination of temperature monitoring and water sampling to ensure veligers are not present in the water column before pumping begins, and these studies also determine when pumping should stop before zebra mussel reproductive season begins again,’’ Michael Liljegren, assistant director of the Mine Permitting and Coordination for the DNR’s Division of Lands and Minerals, told the News Tribune.

“Scientific evidence shows that the zebra mussel reproductive season ends and live veligers are no longer present in the water column during winter months when water is cold. This generally occurs mid-December through early April.”

Pumping resumed Dec. 30, Liljegren said, after the DNR tested several samples and all came back negative for zebra mussel veligers.

The pump system is funded with money from the state office of Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation but is only temporary as Iron Range lawmakers try to seek a larger source of permanent funding from the 2022 Legislature.

Mining at the Canisteo pit stopped in 1980 and there is no responsible company remaining to tap to pay for the pumping project.

The DNR is working with state agencies, local governments and private entities to plan a permanent outlet project with water filtration. Once legislative funds are available, construction of the outlet structure will take an estimated one year to complete.