Sports | Northland Outdoors
|
News reporting
News reporting
News reporting

Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Pumping resumes at Canisteo mine pit near Bovey

Extremely unsafe ice likely on Canisteo, Holman Lake and adjoining wetlands.

Canisteo Pit
Pumping has resumed on the Canisteo mine pit near Bovey to keep the water from overtopping the mine. Anglers and snowmobilers are being urged to stay off the Canisteo pit, nearby Holman Lake and wetlands between the two due to extremely unsafe ice conditions.
File / Duluth News Tribune
John Myers
By John Myers
January 03, 2023 09:19 AM
BOVEY — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has begun pumping water out of the Canisteo Mine Pit to reduce the water level and delay the water from overtopping the mine and spilling into this nearby city.

The pumps will move up to 11,000 gallons of water per minute from the Canisteo pit into a nearby wetland that flows into Holman Lake, creating unsafe ice conditions on all three bodies of water.

Anglers, snowmobilers and others are urged to stay off all three bodies of water this winter.

The pumping is part of an ongoing effort to keep groundwater that’s rising in the abandoned mine pit from spilling into Bovey. The effort was put on hold in September when zebra mussels were discovered in the mine pit water.

Small community near mine pit cloudy day
Local
PREVIOUSLY: Zebra mussels in Canisteo Mine Pit interrupt plan to lower water levels
Both the temporary and permanent fixes could see changes to prevent the spread of the invasive species.
November 17, 2022 07:45 AM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien

Pumping ceased to avoid spreading zebra mussel larvae, called veligers, into downstream lakes. But because those veligers fall out of the water column when the water temperature drops below 53 degrees, the DNR said they could allow pumping to resume.

ADVERTISEMENT

“DNR experts use a combination of temperature monitoring and water sampling to ensure veligers are not present in the water column before pumping begins, and these studies also determine when pumping should stop before zebra mussel reproductive season begins again,’’ Michael Liljegren, assistant director of the Mine Permitting and Coordination for the DNR’s Division of Lands and Minerals, told the News Tribune.

“Scientific evidence shows that the zebra mussel reproductive season ends and live veligers are no longer present in the water column during winter months when water is cold. This generally occurs mid-December through early April.”

Pumping resumed Dec. 30, Liljegren said, after the DNR tested several samples and all came back negative for zebra mussel veligers.

The pump system is funded with money from the state office of Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation but is only temporary as Iron Range lawmakers try to seek a larger source of permanent funding from the 2022 Legislature.
Mining at the Canisteo pit stopped in 1980 and there is no responsible company remaining to tap to pay for the pumping project.

The DNR is working with state agencies, local governments and private entities to plan a permanent outlet project with water filtration. Once legislative funds are available, construction of the outlet structure will take an estimated one year to complete.

Related Topics: IRON RANGEMININGDULUTHNORTHLAND OUTDOORS
John Myers
By John Myers
John Myers reports on the outdoors, natural resources and the environment for the Duluth News Tribune. You can reach him at jmyers@duluthnews.com.
