Please, leave those deer fawns alone

DULUTH — The Minnesota and Wisconsin departments of natural resources are yet again making their annual plea asking people to avoid disturbing or touching deer fawns that will be born over the next few weeks.

Most fawns are born in mid-May to mid-June, with Memorial Day weekend often around peak time in the Northland, and fawns do not attempt to evade predators during their first few weeks of life. Instead, they remain still to avoid being seen.

During these times, fawns are learning critical survival skills from their mothers, but are often left on their own while their mothers forage, usually watchfully from nearby.

Be assured: Deer fawns are likely fine even if they look abandoned or fragile. Even if the fawn is known to be wounded or abandoned due to car strike or animal attack, do not transport it without first talking to a wildlife rehabilitator.

For more information about what to do if you find fawns or other species of young wild animals, visit mndnr.gov/eco/nongame/rehabilitation/orphaned-wildlife.html .