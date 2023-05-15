99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Please, leave those deer fawns alone

The mothers may leave their babies alone for short periods, but they will be back.

A white-tailed deer fawn finds refuge in Duluth's Lakeside neighborhood. Wildlife experts are advising people to leave fawns alone, even if they appear abandoned.
By Staff reports
Today at 12:56 PM

DULUTH — The Minnesota and Wisconsin departments of natural resources are yet again making their annual plea asking people to avoid disturbing or touching deer fawns that will be born over the next few weeks.

Most fawns are born in mid-May to mid-June, with Memorial Day weekend often around peak time in the Northland, and fawns do not attempt to evade predators during their first few weeks of life. Instead, they remain still to avoid being seen.

During these times, fawns are learning critical survival skills from their mothers, but are often left on their own while their mothers forage, usually watchfully from nearby.

Northland Outdoors
FROM MARCH: Another snowy winter means fewer deer in Northeastern Minnesota
A decadelong trend toward snowy winters is holding white-tailed deer numbers down.
March 11, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers

Be assured: Deer fawns are likely fine even if they look abandoned or fragile. Even if the fawn is known to be wounded or abandoned due to car strike or animal attack, do not transport it without first talking to a wildlife rehabilitator.

For more information about what to do if you find fawns or other species of young wild animals, visit mndnr.gov/eco/nongame/rehabilitation/orphaned-wildlife.html .

