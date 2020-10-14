Photo gallery: News Tribune Trophy Room

7 / 34: Cousins Nolan Tryon of Scandia, Minnesota, and Ryan Donahue of Proctor, display the day’s catch on Lake Kabetogama in late June while on their first fishing trip with grandparents Jerry and Wendy Gustin of Proctor and Eric Tryon of Scandia staying at Grandview Resort. Thanks to Mark and Sheyna Laurich at Grandview for a wonderful time!