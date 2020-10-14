Photo gallery: News Tribune Trophy Room
The News Tribune Trophy Room wants your best photos of fish and game. Send them to outdoors@duluthnews.com — along with who is in the photograph, where and when it occurred — and we'll pick appropriate photos to run online and in the newspaper Outdoors section.
1/34: Bob Gundstrom, of Hermantown, caught and released this 44.5-inch musky on Island Lake near Duluth.
2/34: Garrett Halligan, of Duluth, caught this 36-inch northern on McDougall Lake near Isabella.
3/34: Bart Bailey, of Superior, caught this muskie on Lake Vermilion near Cook, on Aug. 16, with guide, Bob Benson. It was 46-inches long and weighed 25 pounds.
4/34: Bart Bailey, of Superior, caught this muskie on Lake Vermilion near Cook, on Aug. 16, with guide, Bob Benson. It was 46.25 inches long and weighed 27.5 pounds.
5/34: Dave Vereecken, of Cloquet, caught this 44-inch king salmon on the Klutina River in Alaska. He was guided by Duluthian Blake Yorde of Copper River Guides in Copper Center, Alaska.
6/34: Elias Stone, 6, of Anchorage, Alaska, caught this 30.5-inch walleye on Rainy Lake near International Falls, with his grandpa Ben Stone netting it in the boat.
7/34: Cousins Nolan Tryon of Scandia, Minnesota, and Ryan Donahue of Proctor, display the day’s catch on Lake Kabetogama in late June while on their first fishing trip with grandparents Jerry and Wendy Gustin of Proctor and Eric Tryon of Scandia staying at Grandview Resort. Thanks to Mark and Sheyna Laurich at Grandview for a wonderful time!
8/34: Marley Witherspoon of Duluth, 9, caught this 36 inch northern pike in early July fishing on Hanging Horn Lake in Barnum. It’s his biggest fish to date.
9/34: Christian Prahl, 5, of Hermantown, caught this walleye by himself off the dock on Island Lake near Duluth.
10/34: Mathias Macmillan, of Duluth, caught this 18.5-inch smallmouth on Island Lake.
11/34: Ronald Farley, of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, caught and released this 36 inches long, 34 inch girth lake trout on Kingfisher Charters on Lake Superior near Silver Bay.
13/34: Maddox Amstutz, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, caught this 15 1/2-Inch crappie on Blackduck Lake north of Orr.
14/34: Aaron Feary, of Batavia, New York, caught this 36-inch northern on Crane Lake while staying at Pine Point Lodge.
15/34: Greg Osterbrock, of Sharp Chapel, Tennessee, caught this 35-inch northern on Crane Lake while staying at Pine Point Lodge.
16/34: Jerry Lynch, of Bloomington, Indiana, caught this 28.5-inch walleye on Crane Lake while staying at Pine Point Lodge.
17/34: Isabelle Bogen, former Duluth resident and Duluth Central/UMD graduate, caught this 51.5-inch muskie on Mille Lacs Lake.
18/34: Tim Roth, of Winfield, Illinois, caught this 19.5-inch smallmouth on Crane Lake while staying at Pine Point Lodge.
19/34: Scott Weber, of Monmouth, Illinois, caught this 35-inch northern on Crane Lake while staying at Pine Point Lodge.
20/34: Megan Blockey, of Phoenix, caught this 20.25-inch largemouth on Crane Lake while staying at Pine Point Lodge.
21/34: Josh Slangsdale, of Miamisburg, Ohio, caught this 40-inch northern on Crane Lake while staying at Pine Point Lodge.
22/34: Stan Gruska, of Kasson, Minnesota, caught this 52-pound sturgeon on Crane Lake while staying at Pine Point Lodge.
23/34: Jackson Dysh, 10, of Superior, caught this 27-inch lake trout on Lake Superior.
24/34: Kathy Kilby, of Rice Lake, Minnesota, caught this 14-inch long crappie on Boulder Lake near Duluth.
25/34: Jackson Dysh, of Superior, caught his first lake trout measuring 24-inches while fishing with his dad, Chris, on Lake Superior.
26/34: Emma Dysh, of Superior, caught this 24-inch lake trout on Lake Superior.
27/34: Will Hanson, of Pehrson Lodge Resort, caught this 31-inch walleye on Lake Vermilion near Cook.
28/34: Eight-year-old Ian Gregorich, of Plymouth, Minnesota, caught this 2-pound crappie at Blackduck Lake near Orr. The fish measured 15-inches long.
29/34: Cara Hanson, of Pehrson Lodge Resort, caught this 34-inch northern on Lake Vermilion near Cook.
30/34: Eric Hanson, of Pehrson Lodge Resort, caught this 28.5-inch walleye on Lake Vermilion near Cook.
31/34: Cara Hanson, of Pehrson Lodge Resort, caught this 28-inch walleye on Lake Vermilion near Cook.
32/34: Carlos Ziells, of Duluth, caught this 40-inch lake trout on Lake Superior on May 15 using a home-made lure.
33/34: Max McCall, 9, of Duluth, caught a nice fish on Lake Dinham near Cotton.
34/34: Adelaide Mlodzik, 9, of Appleton, Minnesota, caught and released this large mouth bass.
