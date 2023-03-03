99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, March 3
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Northland Outdoors

One walleye daily all summer on Mille Lacs Lake

Improved fish numbers mean no summer closure on the famous lake.

Walleye
Anglers will be able to keep one walleye daily all summer on Mille Lacs Lake this year if the fish is between 21-23 inches or over 28 inches long.
Contributed / Twin Ports Walleye Association
John Myers
By John Myers
March 03, 2023 09:56 AM

ST. PAUL — Anglers will be able to keep one walleye daily on Mille Lacs lake this summer with no closure to walleye fishing and no ban on using live bait.

That was the word Thursday from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources which said the lake was seeing improved growth among big walleye and improved survival of small walleyes.

Anglers can keep one walleye daily if it is between 21-23 inches or one over 28 inches; all others must be immediately released.

In years past, anglers could keep a walleye for only part of the open-water season and then faced a total ban on walleye fishing and the use of live bait in July.

This year’s walleye opener is May 13. The new regulations will be in effect until Nov. 30.

ADVERTISEMENT

On opening weekend, fishing will be allowed 24 hours a day. Beginning Monday, May 15, the night fishing closure takes effect, and fishing hours on Mille Lacs Lake will be 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. for all species. From Saturday, June 3, through Thursday, Nov. 30, muskellunge and northern pike anglers using artificial lures or sucker minnows longer than 8 inches are exempt from the night fishing closure. Starting Friday, Sept. 1, the night fishing closure is relaxed, with angling hours being 6 a.m. to midnight.

“As always, we will monitor the factors that determine the state’s walleye take throughout the open water season,” said Brad Parsons, fisheries section manager for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. “If conditions warrant, we will adjust regulations, either to allow additional opportunity if harvest is especially low like it was in 2022 or tighten regulations if harvest exceeds our projections.”

The DNR and the eight Ojibwe bands that have treaty fishing rights under the 1837 treaty agreed Mille Lacs could sustain a state harvest of up to 100,300 pounds of walleye this year, an increase of 20,000 pounds from 2022. Adult walleye grew well in 2022, and year classes of younger walleye in the lake have the potential to contribute to the fishery in the future. Harvest levels are set annually, and may be lower or higher in subsequent years.

“The lake has been in a state of change since the 1990s. As the water started to clear, we began seeing warmer water temperatures. Change continues with the introduction of invasive species such as zebra mussel and spiny water flea,” Parsons said. “We will continue to monitor the lake to see how ongoing changes will influence the fishery.”

This year’s winter walleye harvest was 4,300 pounds. Lower catch rates for anglers due to abundant forage in the lake combined with poor ice conditions in the early season were responsible for this winter’s lower harvest. That drop in walleye take gave the DNR more flexibility to implement open-water harvest opportunities this coming season.

More information about fishing regulations on Mille Lacs Lake, ongoing DNR management and research, citizen engagement and Mille Lacs area recreation opportunities is available on the DNR website at mndnr.gov/millelacslake .

READ MORE IN NORTHLAND OUTDOORS:
D349980A6F18C3CB8293324379524D24.JPG
Northland Outdoors
After COVID, then flooding, ‘This is the year that we talk about’ relief for border waters, Walz says
While Gov. Tim Walz and some legislators are talking flood relief, for some resort owners on Minnesota's northern border, 2023 might be the first "normal" summer season they have had since 2019
March 03, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Sunset through a lake Superior ice chard ONE TIME USE ONLY
Northland Outdoors
Hermantown paralegal turns passion for nature into second career as 'free range' photographer
While many of us are eagerly anticipating spring, late winter, when the ice forms, is one of Dawn LaPointe's favorite times to capture images of Lake Superior.
March 03, 2023 07:04 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Andean Cock of the Rock, Jardin large file.JPG
Northland Outdoors
Colombia lives up to its reputation as a prime birding destination for Roseau County birdwatchers
Beth Siverhus of Warroad and Kris Guggisberg of Roseau were among the birders who visited Colombia on a Jan. 15-Feb. 2 birdwatching tour.
March 03, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
Sword-billed Hummingbird Hacienda El Bosque Col_DSC_5812 (1024x732).jpg
Northland Outdoors
So you want to go on an exotic birding trip? Here are some tips
Expect to spend from $2,500 on up, depending on the destination, the purpose of the trip and how many guides will be needed, the length of the trip and the size of the group.
March 03, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
two white and light-brown birds with black and white wings and yellow heads perched on dead, long-stemmed plants
Northland Outdoors
Northland Nature: Finches rarely visit feeders this winter
Retired teacher Larry Weber, of Barnum, is the author of “Butterflies of the North Woods" and “Spiders of the North Woods," among other books. Reach him via Katie Rohman at krohman@duluthnews.com.
March 03, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Larry Weber
Jarrid Houston
Northland Outdoors
Jarrid Houston column: Walleyes now off limits in most of Minnesota, but panfish action will heat up
Please pick up any garbage you see on the ice.
March 02, 2023 06:16 PM
 · 
By  Jarrid Houston
A closeup of a walleye
Northland Outdoors
Walleye fishing scheduled to be open all summer on Mille Lacs Lake
No July closure or live bait ban planned; harvest adjustments possible if conditions warrant.
March 02, 2023 02:35 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Minnesota DNR Report logo
Northland Outdoors
DNR Report: Nice lake trout seen in the Boundary Waters
Minnesota Department of Natural Resources report for the week of Feb. 27.
March 02, 2023 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
saturday.JPG
Northland Outdoors
Northland Outdoor Forecast: A Sunny Saturday followed by a Snowy Sunday
Saturday will be the pick day of the weekend.
March 02, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Robert Poynter
Get Outdoors logo
Northland Outdoors
Get Outdoors: Kids ski free at Spirit Mountain youth festival
Editor’s note: Some events may have been canceled after the time of publication. Please check with local organizers. Email events to outdoors@duluthnews.com.
March 02, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
zebra mussels
Northland Outdoors
St. Louis County awards state grants to battle aquatic invasive species
Money for projects and education comes from the Minnesota Legislature.
March 01, 2023 09:34 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
ice-house
Northland Outdoors
Deadlines approaching to get ice fishing shelters off lakes, rivers
It's also time to buy a new fishing license in Minnesota. Last year's licenses expire Feb. 28.
February 28, 2023 08:28 AM
 · 
By  John Myers

John Myers
By John Myers
John Myers reports on the outdoors, natural resources and the environment for the Duluth News Tribune. You can reach him at jmyers@duluthnews.com.
What To Read Next
Affectionate Grey Wolves
Northland Outdoors
Bills introduced to prohibit any wolf hunting, trapping in Minnesota  
February 27, 2023 03:53 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
People mill around in almost darkness as some wear headlamps near the base of the Aerial Lift Bridge.
Northland Outdoors
Women's hiking groups in Duluth, Cloquet draw large numbers
February 25, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
Hibbert Hallstrom and Dick.jpg
Members Only
Northland Outdoors
Dokken: ‘3 Old Guys’ gear up for March snowmobile trek from Minnesota to Alaska
February 25, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken