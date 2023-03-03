One walleye daily all summer on Mille Lacs Lake

ST. PAUL — Anglers will be able to keep one walleye daily on Mille Lacs lake this summer with no closure to walleye fishing and no ban on using live bait.

That was the word Thursday from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources which said the lake was seeing improved growth among big walleye and improved survival of small walleyes.

Anglers can keep one walleye daily if it is between 21-23 inches or one over 28 inches; all others must be immediately released.

In years past, anglers could keep a walleye for only part of the open-water season and then faced a total ban on walleye fishing and the use of live bait in July.

This year’s walleye opener is May 13. The new regulations will be in effect until Nov. 30.

On opening weekend, fishing will be allowed 24 hours a day. Beginning Monday, May 15, the night fishing closure takes effect, and fishing hours on Mille Lacs Lake will be 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. for all species. From Saturday, June 3, through Thursday, Nov. 30, muskellunge and northern pike anglers using artificial lures or sucker minnows longer than 8 inches are exempt from the night fishing closure. Starting Friday, Sept. 1, the night fishing closure is relaxed, with angling hours being 6 a.m. to midnight.

“As always, we will monitor the factors that determine the state’s walleye take throughout the open water season,” said Brad Parsons, fisheries section manager for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. “If conditions warrant, we will adjust regulations, either to allow additional opportunity if harvest is especially low like it was in 2022 or tighten regulations if harvest exceeds our projections.”

The DNR and the eight Ojibwe bands that have treaty fishing rights under the 1837 treaty agreed Mille Lacs could sustain a state harvest of up to 100,300 pounds of walleye this year, an increase of 20,000 pounds from 2022. Adult walleye grew well in 2022, and year classes of younger walleye in the lake have the potential to contribute to the fishery in the future. Harvest levels are set annually, and may be lower or higher in subsequent years.

“The lake has been in a state of change since the 1990s. As the water started to clear, we began seeing warmer water temperatures. Change continues with the introduction of invasive species such as zebra mussel and spiny water flea,” Parsons said. “We will continue to monitor the lake to see how ongoing changes will influence the fishery.”

This year’s winter walleye harvest was 4,300 pounds. Lower catch rates for anglers due to abundant forage in the lake combined with poor ice conditions in the early season were responsible for this winter’s lower harvest. That drop in walleye take gave the DNR more flexibility to implement open-water harvest opportunities this coming season.

More information about fishing regulations on Mille Lacs Lake, ongoing DNR management and research, citizen engagement and Mille Lacs area recreation opportunities is available on the DNR website at mndnr.gov/millelacslake .