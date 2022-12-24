Northland's best outdoor photos of 2022

DULUTH — A yellow warbler flushes from a patch of green grass in a Duluth yard.

A woman fishes off the end of a dock as the evening sun glistens off a Wisconsin lake.

A woman fishes from a dock on Lake Nebagamon. Jed Carlson / File / Superior Telegram

A Lake Superior surfer is tossed off their board, somersaulting into a frigid wave.

A surfer and board are sent airborne Jan. 5 at Stoney Point on Lake Superior northeast of Duluth. Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune

A sailboat motors in to dock in the fog. An adult male cardinal shares a meal with a youngster. A hiker treads a path in the autumn woods.

A sailboat motors across a fog-covered Superior Bay on July 17. Steve Kuchera / File / Duluth News Tribune

These are all quintessential Northland scenes: many happen every day, many we take for granted or may miss as we hustle to keep up with the pace of modern life.

A juvenile northern cardinal gets fed a sunflower seed from an adult male on top of a shepherd's hook in a yard in Superior in August. Jed Carlson / File / Superior Telegram

Would you have stopped and noticed the slug on a piece of birch bark? Or the single ripe blueberry in a cluster of white ones? Or a deer crossing a stream in dappled sunlight? These guys did.

The photographers at the Duluth News Tribune and Superior Telegram caught all these scenes in pixels. It’s not by accident. They work hard. All year long they're out there, capturing the essence of the Northland to share with us. And each year about this time we ask them to each pick a few of their favorites to share with us again, just in case we missed them the first time around.

Steve Kuchera came to the Duluth News Tribune more than 29 years ago after working four years as the photographer at the Hibbing Daily Tribune. "I enjoy the variety of things I get to photograph at the DNT, but being an outdoorsman I especially enjoy it when my assignments take me outdoors," Kuchera said. He retired Dec. 1. File / Duluth News Tribune

These photographs speak not only to where we live but who we are and what we do. Unfortunately for the rest of us, one of these great photographers won’t be coming back in 2023. Veteran Steve Kuchera retired from the News Tribune earlier this month after 29 years as a reporter and photographer.

So here you go, in case you missed them as they were sprinkled in the newspaper and online over the entire year, a potpourri of outdoor images from 2022. Consider this a little holiday present from our photographers, a little warmth and happiness to carry us into the New Year, and a reminder of how special the Northland outdoors is.

Happy holidays!

Clint Austin has been a Duluth News Tribune photographer since 2003. "I enjoy photographing anything to do with the outdoors, political events, sports and Minnesota Duluth college hockey. When I am not working, I enjoy riding bikes whenever I can." File / Duluth News Tribune

Jed Carlson has been taking photographs for the Superior Telegram, and now also the Duluth News Tribune, for 20 years. "One of the great things about shooting in our area is that we don't have to go very far to get good nature shots. It's a quick drive to Wisconsin Point, Amnicon Falls, Pattison Park or the Brule River. But sometimes you can get photos in your own backyard." Tyler Schank / File / Duluth News Tribune

A ripe blueberry seen along a trail at George Crosby H. Manitou State Park on Aug. 2 near Finland, Minn. Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune

Three paddlers return to the Duluth Harbor after a trip around a patch of open water on Lake Superior on April 10. Steve Kuchera / File / Duluth News Tribune

Water shoots off Dylan Johnson’s reel as he casts into Superior Bay while fishing from a paddle boat with Ryland Doolittle near Barker’s Island in Superior on Aug. 22. Jed Carlson / File / Superior Telegram

Uncle Harvey’s Mausoleum seen Aug. 31 in Lake Superior just off the Canal Park neighborhood of Duluth. Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune

A deer enters Chester Creek just downstream from the Chester Bowl ski hill June 22. Steve Kuchera / File / Duluth News Tribune

A snow-covered squirrel looks up from eating sunflower seeds from a feeder Feb. 21 in Superior’s Central Park neighborhood. Jed Carlson / File / Superior Telegram

Kari Kilen, of Hibbing, hikes along the Fractured Falls Trail at the Redhead Trail System on Oct. 11 in Chisholm. Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune

An American white pelican comes in for a landing on the St. Louis River in Duluth’s Fond du Lac neighborhood May 2. Steve Kuchera / File / Duluth News Tribune

A chipmunk stays dry as it takes cover in the trees off a trail in Billings Park as an afternoon rain shower moved into Superior on Aug. 17. Jed Carlson / File / Superior Telegram

Kat Nistler, of Duluth, uses a saw to trim a tree on the Superior Hiking Trail on Aug. 19 in Normanna Township north of Duluth. She's one of dozens of volunteers who help keep the trail open and safe. Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune

A waterfall on the Manitou River at George Crosby H. Manitou State Park on Aug. 2 near Finland, Minn. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune