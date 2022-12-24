Northland's best outdoor photos of 2022

DULUTH — A yellow warbler flushes from a patch of green grass in a Duluth yard.
A woman fishes off the end of a dock as the evening sun glistens off a Wisconsin lake.
A Lake Superior surfer is tossed off their board, somersaulting into a frigid wave.
A sailboat motors in to dock in the fog. An adult male cardinal shares a meal with a youngster. A hiker treads a path in the autumn woods.
These are all quintessential Northland scenes: many happen every day, many we take for granted or may miss as we hustle to keep up with the pace of modern life.
Would you have stopped and noticed the slug on a piece of birch bark? Or the single ripe blueberry in a cluster of white ones? Or a deer crossing a stream in dappled sunlight? These guys did.
The photographers at the Duluth News Tribune and Superior Telegram caught all these scenes in pixels. It’s not by accident. They work hard. All year long they're out there, capturing the essence of the Northland to share with us. And each year about this time we ask them to each pick a few of their favorites to share with us again, just in case we missed them the first time around.
These photographs speak not only to where we live but who we are and what we do. Unfortunately for the rest of us, one of these great photographers won’t be coming back in 2023. Veteran Steve Kuchera retired from the News Tribune earlier this month after 29 years as a reporter and photographer.
So here you go, in case you missed them as they were sprinkled in the newspaper and online over the entire year, a potpourri of outdoor images from 2022. Consider this a little holiday present from our photographers, a little warmth and happiness to carry us into the New Year, and a reminder of how special the Northland outdoors is.