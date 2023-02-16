Northland Outdoors Forecast: Warmer Weather this Weekend

After this past weeks winter system brought high winds and dropping temperatures, conditions look much more quiet this weekend. Friday still brings breezy conditions to the region but that subsides heading into the weekend. Temperatures already improve into the 20s and 30s even before the weekend starts.

Friday Conditions StormTRACKER Weather

Call Saturday a Partly to Mostly Cloudy day. Temperatures once again are in the 20s to 30s and are a huge improvement compared to the previous week. As mentioned in the video, the winds are very light throughout the region.

Saturday Conditions StormTRACKER Weather

Heading into Sunday, temperatures stay pretty consistent with Saturday. The main difference will be light snow moving into the region, mainly into areas of North Dakota and Minnesota.

Sunday Conditions StormTRACKER Weather