99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, February 16
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Northland Outdoors

Northland Outdoors Forecast: Warmer Weather this Weekend

The wind settles down from this past week and temperatures warm back up.

Robert Poynter
By Robert Poynter
February 16, 2023 10:00 AM

After this past weeks winter system brought high winds and dropping temperatures, conditions look much more quiet this weekend. Friday still brings breezy conditions to the region but that subsides heading into the weekend. Temperatures already improve into the 20s and 30s even before the weekend starts.

Friday.JPG
Friday Conditions
StormTRACKER Weather

Call Saturday a Partly to Mostly Cloudy day. Temperatures once again are in the 20s to 30s and are a huge improvement compared to the previous week. As mentioned in the video, the winds are very light throughout the region.

saturday.JPG
Saturday Conditions
StormTRACKER Weather

Heading into Sunday, temperatures stay pretty consistent with Saturday. The main difference will be light snow moving into the region, mainly into areas of North Dakota and Minnesota.

sunday.JPG
Sunday Conditions
StormTRACKER Weather
Sun Precip.JPG
Sunday Snow
StormTRACKER Weather

Robert Poynter
By Robert Poynter
What To Read Next
Ice fishing
Northland Outdoors
Rescheduled United Northern ice fishing contest Sunday
February 16, 2023 08:17 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
African elephant
Northland Outdoors
Is an African safari on your bucket list? It's probably more doable than you imagine
February 16, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Get Outdoors logo
Northland Outdoors
Get Outdoors: Jay Cooke State Park, North Country Scenic Trail to host snowshoe hikes
February 16, 2023 06:12 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports