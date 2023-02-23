Northland Outdoors Forecast: The Sun and Warmer Temperatures return
We get a break from the snow and have good shoveling weather.
After this weeks winter storm, we get a much needed break from the crazy weather. Friday will bring a quick moving system into southern Minnesota and Wisconsin but nothing near as intense as the storm we just had. Besides that temperatures will be very cold Friday with some areas staying below zero the entire day.
Heading into Saturday we look at a lot more sunshine in the region, along with warmer temperatures. The other thing to look forward to is much lighter winds throughout the area.
By Sunday temperatures warm up even more with a lot of places having highs in the 20s. A slight SE breeze forms in ares of the Red River Valley and Central ND, but besides that most of the area sees light winds continue.