Northland Outdoors Forecast: The Sun and Warmer Temperatures return

After this weeks winter storm, we get a much needed break from the crazy weather. Friday will bring a quick moving system into southern Minnesota and Wisconsin but nothing near as intense as the storm we just had. Besides that temperatures will be very cold Friday with some areas staying below zero the entire day.

Friday Snow StormTRACKER Weather

Friday Conditions StormTRACKER Weather

Heading into Saturday we look at a lot more sunshine in the region, along with warmer temperatures. The other thing to look forward to is much lighter winds throughout the area.

Saturday Wind StormTRACKER Weather

ADVERTISEMENT

Saturday Conditions StormTRACKER Weather

By Sunday temperatures warm up even more with a lot of places having highs in the 20s. A slight SE breeze forms in ares of the Red River Valley and Central ND, but besides that most of the area sees light winds continue.