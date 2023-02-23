99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Northland Outdoors Forecast: The Sun and Warmer Temperatures return

We get a break from the snow and have good shoveling weather.

Robert Poynter
By Robert Poynter
February 23, 2023 10:00 AM

After this weeks winter storm, we get a much needed break from the crazy weather. Friday will bring a quick moving system into southern Minnesota and Wisconsin but nothing near as intense as the storm we just had. Besides that temperatures will be very cold Friday with some areas staying below zero the entire day.

Friday Precip.JPG
Friday Snow
StormTRACKER Weather
Friday.JPG
Friday Conditions
StormTRACKER Weather

Heading into Saturday we look at a lot more sunshine in the region, along with warmer temperatures. The other thing to look forward to is much lighter winds throughout the area.

saturday wind.JPG
Saturday Wind
StormTRACKER Weather

saturday.JPG
Saturday Conditions
StormTRACKER Weather

By Sunday temperatures warm up even more with a lot of places having highs in the 20s. A slight SE breeze forms in ares of the Red River Valley and Central ND, but besides that most of the area sees light winds continue.

sunday.JPG
Sunday Conditions
StormTRACKER Weather

