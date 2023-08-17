Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Northland Outdoors

Northland Outdoors Forecast: The heat picks up this Weekend

Some areas could see triple digits farther south.

Robert Poynter
By Robert Poynter
Today at 10:00 AM

This weekend will bring back some summer heat to multiple states. Friday evening brings a strong south breeze but settles down as we head into Saturday. The start of the weekend sees temperatures increase into the 80s and 90s, with some areas in South Dakota into the triple digits.

Saturday.JPG
Saturday conditions
StormTRACKER Weather

Conditions on Saturday will be quiet with mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions. Winds stay relatively light from the north.

Saturday precip.JPG
Saturday sunshine
StormTRACKER Weather
Saturday Wind.JPG
Saturday Wind
StormTRACKER Weather

By Sunday temperatures take a drop thanks to a front moving through. Rain chances are possible in North Dakota, otherwise most of the region stays sunny. Winds pick up from the north for the eastern Dakotas and Western Minnesota.

Sunday precip.JPG
Sunday precipitation
StormTRACKER Weather
Sunday wind.JPG
Sunday wind
StormTRACKER Weather

Temperatures fall back into the 70s and 80s for most, with areas to the south still holding on to the 90s Sunday afternoon.

Sunday.JPG
Sunday conditions
StormTRACKER Weather

