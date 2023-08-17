Northland Outdoors Forecast: The heat picks up this Weekend

This weekend will bring back some summer heat to multiple states. Friday evening brings a strong south breeze but settles down as we head into Saturday. The start of the weekend sees temperatures increase into the 80s and 90s, with some areas in South Dakota into the triple digits.

Saturday conditions StormTRACKER Weather

Conditions on Saturday will be quiet with mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions. Winds stay relatively light from the north.

Saturday sunshine StormTRACKER Weather

Saturday Wind StormTRACKER Weather

By Sunday temperatures take a drop thanks to a front moving through. Rain chances are possible in North Dakota, otherwise most of the region stays sunny. Winds pick up from the north for the eastern Dakotas and Western Minnesota.

Sunday precipitation StormTRACKER Weather

Sunday wind StormTRACKER Weather

Temperatures fall back into the 70s and 80s for most, with areas to the south still holding on to the 90s Sunday afternoon.