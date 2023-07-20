Northland Outdoors Forecast: Temperatures climbing back up

This weekend will see a warm up before temperatures really heat up next week. Friday brings a quiet end to the week, and this carries into Saturday as well. For Saturday sunshine will be abundant, save for rain chances in areas of central and western Minnesota. A chance of a pop up storm is also possible in the Dakotas.

Saturday Precipitation StormTRACKER Weather

Winds will stay light for Saturday, and high temperatures will be very comfortable in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Saturday Wind StormTRACKER Weather

Saturday conditions StormTRACKER Weather

Sunday brings similar conditions, with warmer temperatures. Winds stay light and besides a chance of a pop up storm, skies stay sunny.

Sunday Wind StormTRACKER Weather

Sunday Conditions StormTRACKER Weather

Temperatures will keep increasing for next week, with some areas hitting the upper 90s by Tuesday and Wednesday.