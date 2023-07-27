Northland Outdoors Forecast: Not as hot this weekend

Temperatures have really backed off since the heat earlier this week. Friday afternoon will be much more comfortable with highs in the 70s and 80s for most of the region. This weekend looks to bring a lot of sunshine and light winds, great for outdoor actives.

Saturday Conditions StormTRACKER Weather

Saturday wind StormTRACKER Weather

In terms of precipitation, theres always a chance of a pop up shower or storm in the summer. The greatest chance of this is in areas of the central and western Dakotas, otherwise most of us will see mostly sunny skies.

Saturday Precipitation StormTRACKER Weather

Heading into Sunday temperatures again stay seasonal in the upper 70s and low 80s. There are slight chances of thundershowers near the Red River Valley, but otherwise conditions stay partly cloudy to mostly sunny.

Sunday Conditions StormTRACKER Weather

Winds again stay light for most of the region, except for an East breeze picking up in the central and western Dakotas.