Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, July 27
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Northland Outdoors

Northland Outdoors Forecast: Not as hot this weekend

Temperatures back off from the heat wave this past week.

Robert Poynter
By Robert Poynter
Today at 10:00 AM

Temperatures have really backed off since the heat earlier this week. Friday afternoon will be much more comfortable with highs in the 70s and 80s for most of the region. This weekend looks to bring a lot of sunshine and light winds, great for outdoor actives.

saturday.JPG
Saturday Conditions
StormTRACKER Weather
saturday wind.JPG
Saturday wind
StormTRACKER Weather

In terms of precipitation, theres always a chance of a pop up shower or storm in the summer. The greatest chance of this is in areas of the central and western Dakotas, otherwise most of us will see mostly sunny skies.

saturday precip.JPG
Saturday Precipitation
StormTRACKER Weather

Heading into Sunday temperatures again stay seasonal in the upper 70s and low 80s. There are slight chances of thundershowers near the Red River Valley, but otherwise conditions stay partly cloudy to mostly sunny.

sunday.JPG
Sunday Conditions
StormTRACKER Weather

Winds again stay light for most of the region, except for an East breeze picking up in the central and western Dakotas.

sunday wind.JPG
Sunday Wind
StormTRACKER Weather

Robert Poynter
By Robert Poynter
What To Read Next
Get Outdoors logo
Northland Outdoors
Get Outdoors: Learn about cedar swamps on Bois Brule River hike
5h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Minnesota DNR Report logo
Northland Outdoors
DNR Report: AIS check finds violation rate near 50 percent
1d ago
T05.18.2017 -- Steve Kuchera -- 052117.N.DNT.GrassypointC3 -- Two Canada geese swim across the mouth of Kingsbury Creek. Restoration plans call for the removal of invasive narrowleaf cattails and removing 165,000 cubic yards of sediment from Kingsbury Bay. Much of that sediment will be used to backfill areas near Grassy Point where sawmill wastes will be removed. Steve Kuchera / skuchera@duluthnews.com
Local
First Duluth goose 'roundup' kills 300 birds
1d ago
 · 
By  Peter Passi
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Fire truck
Local
1 person injured, 3 cats killed in Duluth fire
46m ago
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
blizzard like winter weather snow
Minnesota
Here’s the bill: Last winter’s plowing cost Minnesota $174 million
1h ago
 · 
By  John Myers
historic former high school building under renovation
Local
Cost to convert former Duluth high school to housing soars
3h ago
 · 
By  Peter Passi
Former cement plant
Business
Distribution center to be built at Duluth's Atlas Industrial Park
4h ago
 · 
By  Peter Passi