Northland Outdoors

Northland Outdoors Forecast: Cooler and Much Needed Rain

Saturday will see a good chance for moderate to heavy rainfall.

Robert Poynter
By Robert Poynter
Today at 9:48 PM

After a dry start to the month of June, this weekend will bring much needed rain chances to the region. The storm chances start Friday evening with some storms on the stronger side. This starts off in the Dakotas in the afternoon then makes it's way into Minnesota over night.

frida futurecast.JPG
Friday Precip
StormTRACKER Weather

Heading into Saturday, there's another round of showers and storms in the afternoon. Some of these storms will be on the stronger side, more so in central and western Minnesota.

sat precip.JPG
Saturday Precip
StormTRACKER Weather

Temperatures will also take a drop compared to this past week. Most of us will be seeing highs in the 70s. As the front moves through, winds will come in from the North East in the Dakotas.

saturday.JPG
Saturday conditions
StormTRACKER Weather
sat wind.JPG
Saturday Wind
StormTRACKER Weather

Sunday will see the remaining rain move out of the Dakotas by morning, then out of Minnesota as the day goes on. Temperatures stay mild in the 70s and winds slightly pick up from the North on the back side of the front.

sunday precip.JPG
Sunday Rain
StormTRACKER Weather
sunday.JPG
Sunday conditions
StormTRACKER Weather
sunday wind.JPG
Sunday Wind
StormTRACKER Weather

Robert Poynter
By Robert Poynter
