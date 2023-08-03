Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Northland Outdoors

Northland Outdoors Forecast: Cloudy with shower chances

Most of us will see a rather overcast sky this weekend.

Robert Poynter
By Robert Poynter
Today at 10:00 AM

This weekend will bring back cloud cover after some sunny days to end this week. Friday will see the start of rain showers move into areas of South Dakota and this will go into the weekend. By Saturday temperatures will take a big drop compared to this last week especially in areas in North Dakota and NW Minnesota.

saturday.JPG
Saturday conditions
StormTRACKER Weather

Most of the precipitation will stay in areas of South Dakota and Minnesota, but scattered showers are still possible up north. Generally skies will stay cloudy and winds will be light for Saturday.

saturday precip.JPG
Saturday Precipitation
StormTRACKER Weather
saturday wind.JPG
Saturday Wind
StormTRACKER Weather

For Sunday rain chances will begin to move more into areas of southern Minnesota. The cloud cover will begin to back off out west and slowly clear out as the day goes on moving east.

sunday precip.JPG
Sunday Precipitation
StormTRACKER Weather

The winds will start to pick up in the Dakotas with a north wind in the afternoon. Temperatures will be much cooler than this past week with a lot of areas in the 70s and low 80s.

sunday wind.JPG
Sunday Wind
StormTRACKER Weather
sunday.JPG
Sunday Conditions
StormTRACKER Weather

Robert Poynter
By Robert Poynter
