Sports | Northland Outdoors

Northland Outdoors Forecast: Cloudy skies for the weekend

Winds remain light with little precipitation.

Robert Poynter
By Robert Poynter
January 19, 2023 10:00 AM
This weekend brings cloudy and quiet conditions to the region. Starting Friday conditions are cloudy with light winds, a big chance of pace for areas of Minnesota and Wisconsin after the mid week snow storm.

Friday.JPG
Friday conditions
StormTRACKER Weather

Heading into Saturday, areas in the Dakotas will see areas of partly cloudy skies but Minnesota will stay cloudier. Winds continue to stay light from the west as well. Temperatures will be fairly consistent in the 20s.

saturday.JPG
Saturday conditions
StormTRACKER Weather
Sat Precip.JPG
Saturday cloud cover
StormTRACKER Weather

Heading into Sunday Temperatures stay steady in the 20s once again. More cloudy skies over the region with the only difference being increased wind in the western Dakotas.

sunday.JPG
Sunday conditions
StormTRACKER Weather
sunday wind.JPG
Sunday wind
StormTRACKER Weather

