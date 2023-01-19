Northland Outdoors Forecast: Cloudy skies for the weekend

This weekend brings cloudy and quiet conditions to the region. Starting Friday conditions are cloudy with light winds, a big chance of pace for areas of Minnesota and Wisconsin after the mid week snow storm.

Friday conditions StormTRACKER Weather

Heading into Saturday, areas in the Dakotas will see areas of partly cloudy skies but Minnesota will stay cloudier. Winds continue to stay light from the west as well. Temperatures will be fairly consistent in the 20s.

Saturday conditions StormTRACKER Weather

Saturday cloud cover StormTRACKER Weather

Heading into Sunday Temperatures stay steady in the 20s once again. More cloudy skies over the region with the only difference being increased wind in the western Dakotas.

Sunday conditions StormTRACKER Weather