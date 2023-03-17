6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Northland Outdoors

Northland Outdoors Forecast: Below Average Temperatures this Weekend

Temperatures will be cold for any St. Patricks Day Parades

Robert Poynter
Robert Poynter
Today at 10:00 PM

Even though we are getting into the second half of March, temperatures will still feel like winter for most of the region. The north breeze will continue as we head into Friday evening, with the last of the snow moving out of the North Land. By Saturday sunshine returns to the Dakotas but clouds stick around Minnesota and Wisconsin. Temperatures however, will be well below average for this time of the year.

saturday.JPG
Saturday Conditions
StormTRACKER Weather

Saturday will see a decrease in the winds at least, so the windchill won't be as much of a factor with the cold temperatures.

saturday wind.JPG
Saturday Wind
StormTRACKER Weather

Overnight temperatures will drop below zero for some spots, but conditions improve heading into Sunday. A south wind will allow warmer air to move in and, while still below average for mid March, will be warmer than Saturday.

sunday wind.JPG
Sunday Wind
StormTRACKER Weather

Sunshine will spread throughout the region Sunday, and the good news is more seasonable temperatures make a return for the following week.

sunday.JPG
Sunday Conditions
StormTRACKER Weather

Robert Poynter
Robert Poynter
