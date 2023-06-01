Northland Outdoors Forecast: A warm start to June

The weather will be beautiful to start off the first weekend of June. Sunshine and warm temperatures will be the themes for this weekend, save for some areas of spotty showers and storms.

For Saturday conditions will be very warm in the 80s and 90s in the region. Winds will be light and conditions dry besides some spotty showers and storms in Minnesota.

Saturday conditions StormTRACKER Weather

Saturday wind StormTRACKER Weather

Going into Sunday conditions remain fairly the same. Highs will be in the 80s and 90s again, and there may be a spotty shower or storm in the afternoon.

Sunday conditions StormTRACKER Weather