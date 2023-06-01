99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Northland Outdoors Forecast: A warm start to June

Sunshine and light winds will make for a great first weekend of June.

Robert Poynter
By Robert Poynter
Today at 10:00 AM

The weather will be beautiful to start off the first weekend of June. Sunshine and warm temperatures will be the themes for this weekend, save for some areas of spotty showers and storms.

For Saturday conditions will be very warm in the 80s and 90s in the region. Winds will be light and conditions dry besides some spotty showers and storms in Minnesota.

saturday.JPG
Saturday conditions
StormTRACKER Weather
sat wind.JPG
Saturday wind
StormTRACKER Weather

Going into Sunday conditions remain fairly the same. Highs will be in the 80s and 90s again, and there may be a spotty shower or storm in the afternoon.

sunday.JPG
Sunday conditions
StormTRACKER Weather
sunday wind.JPG
Sunday wind
StormTRACKER Weather

