Northland Outdoors Forecast: A quiet but cold weekend

Friday brings in light snow and windy conditions through areas of North Dakota and Minnesota, with blowing snow at times. After that, cold air settles back in to our region.

Going into Saturday the day starts off cold in the single digits, then struggle to warm up much with lots of areas in the teens and 20s.

Saturday will also see the wind back down quite a bit, with mostly sunny skies save a few clouds up north.

Sunday continues the quiet conditions with temperatures not warming up too much. Conditions stay dry with more partly cloudy to mostly sunny conditions to end the weekend.