Northland Outdoors Forecast: A quiet but cold weekend
Snow Friday will be followed by some chilly temperatures
We are part of The Trust Project.
Friday brings in light snow and windy conditions through areas of North Dakota and Minnesota, with blowing snow at times. After that, cold air settles back in to our region.
Going into Saturday the day starts off cold in the single digits, then struggle to warm up much with lots of areas in the teens and 20s.
Saturday will also see the wind back down quite a bit, with mostly sunny skies save a few clouds up north.
Sunday continues the quiet conditions with temperatures not warming up too much. Conditions stay dry with more partly cloudy to mostly sunny conditions to end the weekend.
Minnesota Department of Natural Resources report for the week of Dec. 19.
It remains unclear if or when the state will regain control of species now protected by federal law.
Conservation officers report dangerous, difficult conditions.
How do you go from noticing some little bird in your yard to becoming a true birder?