Northland Outdoors Forecast: A quiet but cold weekend

Snow Friday will be followed by some chilly temperatures

Robert Poynter
By Robert Poynter
December 01, 2022 10:00 AM
Friday brings in light snow and windy conditions through areas of North Dakota and Minnesota, with blowing snow at times. After that, cold air settles back in to our region.

Friday Precip.JPG
Friday Snow
StormTRACKER Weather

Going into Saturday the day starts off cold in the single digits, then struggle to warm up much with lots of areas in the teens and 20s.

nof saturday.JPG
Saturday Temperatures
StormTRACKER Weather

Saturday will also see the wind back down quite a bit, with mostly sunny skies save a few clouds up north.

nof sat wind.JPG
Saturday Wind
StormTRACKER Weather
Sat Precip.JPG
Saturday Precip
StormTRACKER Weather

Sunday continues the quiet conditions with temperatures not warming up too much. Conditions stay dry with more partly cloudy to mostly sunny conditions to end the weekend.

nof sundya.JPG
Sunday Conditions
StormTRACKER Weather

Robert Poynter
By Robert Poynter
