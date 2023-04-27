99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, April 27
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Northland Outdoors

Northland Outdoors Forecast: A cool end to the month of April

Temperatures look to rebound in May next week.

Robert Poynter
By Robert Poynter
Today at 10:00 AM

The month of April looks to continue the cool temperature trend this weekend. Temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s for most of the region Friday with rain moving to the east. Heading into Saturday not only are temperatures staying cool, but the wind picks up especially in the Dakotas.

saturday.JPG
Saturday Conditions
StormTRACKER Weather
saturday wind.JPG
Saturday Wind
StormTRACKER Weather<br/>

Rain will also make another appearance in the Red River Valley area during the day, eventually moving east. Conditions east will be cloudy but more sunshine out in the central and western Dakotas.

Sat Precip.JPG
Saturday Precipitation
StormTRACKER Weather

Sunday doesn't look to improve too much, we will have less rain chances but the brisk weather sticks around. The NE wind in the Dakotas moves into Minnesota.

sunday.JPG
Sunday Conditions
StormTRACKER Weather
sunday wind.JPG
Sunday Wind
StormTRACKER Weather

Conditions do improve next week however, as the first week of May will look to bring warmer weather back into the 60s for a lot of us in the region.

Robert Poynter
By Robert Poynter
What To Read Next
Minnesota DNR Report logo
Northland Outdoors
DNR Report: Abandoned bear cub rescued, found to have a broken foot
April 27, 2023 10:00 AM
Bike Duluth Festival at Spirit Mountain
Northland Outdoors
Bike Festival Duluth moves to July
April 27, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Get Outdoors logo
Northland Outdoors
Get Outdoors: Go on warbler walk with Duluth Audubon Society
April 27, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Bike Duluth Festival at Spirit Mountain
Northland Outdoors
Bike Festival Duluth moves to July
April 27, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Four souvenir "Return of the Jedi" glasses sit in front of a few books related to that "Star Wars" movie.
Arts and Entertainment
Front Row Seat: Most heartfelt 'Star Wars' movie turns 40
April 27, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
4128358+handgun-231696_1920.jpg
Minnesota
Minnesota House advances gun control measures
April 27, 2023 07:07 AM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
family posing outdoors on a farm
Local
Essentia Health ordered to pay Bayfield County family $19 million for medical malpractice
April 27, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen