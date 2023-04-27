Northland Outdoors Forecast: A cool end to the month of April

The month of April looks to continue the cool temperature trend this weekend. Temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s for most of the region Friday with rain moving to the east. Heading into Saturday not only are temperatures staying cool, but the wind picks up especially in the Dakotas.

Rain will also make another appearance in the Red River Valley area during the day, eventually moving east. Conditions east will be cloudy but more sunshine out in the central and western Dakotas.

Sunday doesn't look to improve too much, we will have less rain chances but the brisk weather sticks around. The NE wind in the Dakotas moves into Minnesota.

Conditions do improve next week however, as the first week of May will look to bring warmer weather back into the 60s for a lot of us in the region.