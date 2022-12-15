SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Northland Outdoor Forecast: Out with the Snow, In with the Cold

Temperatures take a drop following the snowstorm.

Robert Poynter
By Robert Poynter
December 15, 2022 10:00 AM
The Winter Storm that has been with us the past couple of days will finally be on the way out. Friday evening will still see some leftover snow showers over the region, but the bulk of the heavy snow has past. The winds will still be around Friday evening, at around 15-25 mph in the Dakotas and areas of Western and Central Minnesota.

Friday Precip.JPG
Friday Snow
StormTRACKER Weather
Friday.JPG
Friday Conditions
StormTRACKER Weather

Saturday will finally bring some quieter weather, but the cold starts to return. Highs will only be in the single digits and teens in the Dakotas and northern Minnesota, with 20s farther south. The good news is the winds will be much lighter, save for areas of the Red River Valley area and Minnesota getting up to 10-15 mph.

nof saturday.JPG
Saturday Conditions
StormTRACKER Weather
nof sat wind.JPG
Saturday Wind
StormTRACKER Weather

For Sunday the temperatures continue to take a drop. More areas will only get into the single digits, but luckily conditions remain quiet and winds light. Temperatures will be frigid this upcoming week with multiple days below zero in some spots.

nof sundya.JPG
Sunday Conditions
StormTRACKER Weather

