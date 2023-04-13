99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Northland Outdoors

Northland Outdoor Forecast: Much Cooler this Weekend

We trade temperatures in the 80s this past week for 40s in some spots.

Robert Poynter
By Robert Poynter
Today at 10:00 AM

We had a good run this past week with some very warm temperatures in the 80s in some spots like central Minnesota. Some areas in South Dakota even got into the 90s! Unfortunately this will drastically change thanks to a cold front moving in for the weekend dropping our temperatures. Friday will see the cold front sweep through bringing rain and much colder temperatures the farther west you are.

Friday.JPG
Friday Conditions
StormTRACKER Weather

Going into Saturday the cool weather moves more into Minnesota and Wisconsin. Rain showers will be seen in these areas throughout the day as well.

saturday.JPG
Saturday Conditions
StormTRACKER Weather
Sat Precip.JPG
Saturday Precip
StormTRACKER Weather

The temperatures are dropping thanks to a breezy north wind that will be persistent this weekend. The Dakotas and Minnesota will see breezy conditions Saturday then the winds move more to the east by Sunday.

saturday wind.JPG
Saturday Wind
StormTRACKER Weather

Sunday remains chilly over the area. The rain moves more into Wisconsin and areas of wintry mix will be possible as well. It is unfortunate had to drop from the 80s just in time for the weekend to start, but the good news is warmer weather is on the way next week.

Robert Poynter
By Robert Poynter
