Northland Outdoor Forecast: Much Cooler this Weekend

We had a good run this past week with some very warm temperatures in the 80s in some spots like central Minnesota. Some areas in South Dakota even got into the 90s! Unfortunately this will drastically change thanks to a cold front moving in for the weekend dropping our temperatures. Friday will see the cold front sweep through bringing rain and much colder temperatures the farther west you are.

Friday Conditions StormTRACKER Weather

Going into Saturday the cool weather moves more into Minnesota and Wisconsin. Rain showers will be seen in these areas throughout the day as well.

Saturday Conditions StormTRACKER Weather

Saturday Precip StormTRACKER Weather

The temperatures are dropping thanks to a breezy north wind that will be persistent this weekend. The Dakotas and Minnesota will see breezy conditions Saturday then the winds move more to the east by Sunday.

Saturday Wind StormTRACKER Weather

Sunday remains chilly over the area. The rain moves more into Wisconsin and areas of wintry mix will be possible as well. It is unfortunate had to drop from the 80s just in time for the weekend to start, but the good news is warmer weather is on the way next week.