Northland Outdoor Forecast: Mild and overcast this weekend

This weekend will bring in mostly overcast and mild weather for December. Friday starts off cloudy for the region with temperatures in the 20s and 30s.

Friday Conditions StormTRACKER Weather

Besides some areas of sunshine to the west, Saturday brings more cloudy weather over the region. There will be a chance of light snow developing over areas of central and eastern Minnesota and over Wisconsin.

Saturday Conditions StormTRACKER Weather

Saturday snow chances StormTRACKER Weather

Winds stay light for Friday and Saturday. Most of the winds will be coming in from the South East and East directions.

Saturday Wind StormTRACKER Weather

By Sunday the overcast conditions stick around but so does the mild weather with highs in the low 30s. Winds do pick up in the Dakotas in the afternoon however.

Sunday Conditions StormTRACKER Weather