SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, December 22
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Northland Outdoors
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Northland Outdoor Forecast: Mild and overcast this weekend

Areas in Eastern Minnesota and Wisconsin could see light snow Saturday.

Robert Poynter
By Robert Poynter
December 08, 2022 10:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

This weekend will bring in mostly overcast and mild weather for December. Friday starts off cloudy for the region with temperatures in the 20s and 30s.

Friday.JPG
Friday Conditions
StormTRACKER Weather

Besides some areas of sunshine to the west, Saturday brings more cloudy weather over the region. There will be a chance of light snow developing over areas of central and eastern Minnesota and over Wisconsin.

nof saturday.JPG
Saturday Conditions
StormTRACKER Weather
Sat Precip.JPG
Saturday snow chances
StormTRACKER Weather

Winds stay light for Friday and Saturday. Most of the winds will be coming in from the South East and East directions.

nof sat wind.JPG
Saturday Wind
StormTRACKER Weather

By Sunday the overcast conditions stick around but so does the mild weather with highs in the low 30s. Winds do pick up in the Dakotas in the afternoon however.

nof sundya.JPG
Sunday Conditions
StormTRACKER Weather
nof sun wind.JPG
Sunday Wind
StormTRACKER Weather

Related Topics: WEATHERNORTHLAND OUTDOORSNORTHLAND OUTDOORS WEATHER
Robert Poynter
By Robert Poynter
What to read next
Minnesota DNR Report logo
Northland Outdoors
DNR Reports: Fisher, marten trapping season is open
Minnesota Department of Natural Resources report for the week of Dec. 19.
December 21, 2022 09:35 AM
WOLF
Northland Outdoors
Minnesota DNR adopts new wolf management plan
It remains unclear if or when the state will regain control of species now protected by federal law.
December 20, 2022 11:53 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Frozen ice house
Northland Outdoors
Heavy snow downs trees across snowmobile trails, causes slush on Northland lakes
Conservation officers report dangerous, difficult conditions.
December 19, 2022 02:19 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
chickadee in snow / ONE TIME USE ONLY
Northland Outdoors
Duluth’s Laura Erickson offers advice for new birders
How do you go from noticing some little bird in your yard to becoming a true birder?
December 17, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers