Northland Outdoor Forecast: Mild and overcast this weekend
Areas in Eastern Minnesota and Wisconsin could see light snow Saturday.
This weekend will bring in mostly overcast and mild weather for December. Friday starts off cloudy for the region with temperatures in the 20s and 30s.
Besides some areas of sunshine to the west, Saturday brings more cloudy weather over the region. There will be a chance of light snow developing over areas of central and eastern Minnesota and over Wisconsin.
Winds stay light for Friday and Saturday. Most of the winds will be coming in from the South East and East directions.
By Sunday the overcast conditions stick around but so does the mild weather with highs in the low 30s. Winds do pick up in the Dakotas in the afternoon however.
