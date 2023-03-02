99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Northland Outdoors

Northland Outdoor Forecast: A Sunny Saturday followed by a Snowy Sunday

Saturday will be the pick day of the weekend.

Robert Poynter
By Robert Poynter
March 02, 2023 10:00 AM

The overcast skies continue into Friday evening but besides that conditions remain quiet. Saturday finally brings back the sunshine for most of us, with highs in the 20s and 30s.

saturday.JPG
Saturday Conditions
StormTRACKER
Sat Precip.JPG
Saturday Clouds
StormTRACKER

Winds remain light as well, making Saturday by far the pick day of the weekend. Going into Sunday we turn our attention to a system bringing in snow and breezy conditions throughout the Dakotas and Minnesota.

Sun Precip.JPG
Sunday Snow
StormTRACKER

ADVERTISEMENT

The snow will impact South Dakota early in the morning, then moving into North Dakota and Minnesota afterwards. Travel could get slick with snow and in Southern Minnesota, mixed precipitation on the road ways. The breeze picks up as well coming from the East.

sunday wind.JPG
Sunday Winds
StormTRACKER
sunday.JPG
Sunday Conditions
StormTRACKER

