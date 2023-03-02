Northland Outdoor Forecast: A Sunny Saturday followed by a Snowy Sunday

The overcast skies continue into Friday evening but besides that conditions remain quiet. Saturday finally brings back the sunshine for most of us, with highs in the 20s and 30s.

Saturday Conditions StormTRACKER

Saturday Clouds StormTRACKER

Winds remain light as well, making Saturday by far the pick day of the weekend. Going into Sunday we turn our attention to a system bringing in snow and breezy conditions throughout the Dakotas and Minnesota.

Sunday Snow StormTRACKER

The snow will impact South Dakota early in the morning, then moving into North Dakota and Minnesota afterwards. Travel could get slick with snow and in Southern Minnesota, mixed precipitation on the road ways. The breeze picks up as well coming from the East.

Sunday Winds StormTRACKER