Northland Nature: Woods walk captivates at year's end

Retired teacher Larry Weber, of Barnum, is the author of “Butterflies of the North Woods" and “Spiders of the North Woods," among other books. Reach him via Katie Rohman at krohman@duluthnews.com.

Row of snow-covered pine trees
A forest in late December.
Contributed / Larry Weber
Larry Weber
By Larry Weber
December 30, 2022 06:05 AM
Traveling in the deep snow is a bit of a challenge, but thanks to the plethora of deer paths, I’m able to negotiate a route.

Besides deer, the new snow holds many squirrel tracks: grays going over the snow, reds moving over or under. At a couple sites, I see where white-footed mice (deer mice) have hopped on the surface and left tail marks.

And a few members of the weasel family have been active as well. Ermine are small enough to go above or through the snowpack, while their larger cousin, the fisher, jumps right into the deep cover. Snowshoe hare tracks are on a well-used route. Snow and cold has not slowed these white boreal residents. The brown cottontail rabbits remain more in the yard.

Other critters are active under the snow in the safety and relative warmth of the subnivean space. Here mice, voles and shrews move about. I do not see them — only an occasional opening to the surface (vole holes).

Turkeys have been working their way in the forest, too. They roost in trees while their gallinaceous cousins, the grouse, take shelter beneath the snow.

Winds are mostly calm and the day is quiet. I hear crows caw and ravens croak as they fly by. An adult bald eagle goes over. A pileated woodpecker calls loudly as it visits a crab apple tree for a meal. Other woodpeckers, hairy, downy and red-bellied, are tapping on bark to get the larvae within to add to their winter diets.

The coniferous trees still hold plenty of the recent record-setting snow. I pass many spruces that are bent from its weight, but the branches aren't likely to break. Once the snow is gone, they will recover. Dozens of horizontal limbs on deciduous trees have accumulated snow and it remained for a couple weeks, often several inches deep.

Birches appear to be most laden with snow, bent to the ground. At a few locations, I see where snow has sagged from its horizontal site and changed to form “snow rope.”

And then I pause in my winter woods walk. I look around at the arboreal snowy landscape and I realize how pleasant this forested scene is. This is mostly the way we want our winter woods to be: cold, deep snow on the ground and trees with tracks and signs that tell of active residents. Enough of each of these makes for a very tranquil setting. What a pleasant day for wandering in the cold season.

I’m reminded of other walks that I have had this year where I was in the midst of seasonal happenings. I remember in May stopping and looking at surrounding spring wildflowers and being captivated by the sight of 16 kinds of warblers without moving.

There was the June day that I observed a seemingly never-ending flight of newly emerged dragonflies.

And after dark in July, I paused to marvel at the antics of fireflies.

An August morning stopped me as I wandered through a dew-covered field filled with dozens of dew-draped spider webs among the goldenrods.

On an October day, I happened to be at the right place to be surrounded by peak fall foliage and some late-season mushrooms.

A winter walk in the Northland at year’s end does not give us these views, but I’m satisfied with what I see in these woods. The winter solstice has passed. Soon, we will be at perihelion; the season is moving on. I expect to do more wandering through snowy arboreal scenes.

